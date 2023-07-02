Beatriz dissipates after brushing Mexico’s coast as a hurricane; Adrian also weakens
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Beatriz dissipated Saturday after brushing Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast as a hurricane, dumping heavy rain across coastal areas.
Hurricane Adrian, meanwhile, weakened into a tropical storm out in the Pacific while continuing to move farther out into the ocean far away from land.
Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it might be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
The images provided by Planet Labs PLC suggest that dozens of tents were erected within the past two weeks at a former military base outside Osipovichi, a town 142 miles north of the Ukrainian border. A satellite photo taken on June 15 shows no sign of the rows of white and green structures that are clearly visible in a later image, dated June 30.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan, triggering intense shootouts that left six insurgents dead during the Eid holidays.
A military statement said the two raids were conducted early Friday in Tank and North Waziristan district.
DILI, East Timor — Former East Timor independence fighter Xanana Gusmao was sworn in on Saturday as prime minister of Asia’s youngest country after his party won the parliamentary election in May.
The former guerrilla leader traveled by motorcade to the presidential palace in Dili, the capital, where he and his members of Cabinet were sworn into office by President Jose Ramos-Horta.
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — The top international official in Bosnia said Saturday that he was revoking a Bosnian Serb law that suspended any decisions by the country’s top court, saying it violates the 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating 1992-95 war in the Balkan nation.
As the high representative for Bosnia, German diplomat Christian Schmidt has the authority to change laws and impose decisions to make sure the country’s politicians are working to preserve peace and promote reconciliation following the conflict that killed over 100,000 people.
