U.S. helicopter raid in Syria kills Islamic State leader
BEIRUT — A helicopter raid by U.S. forces in northern Syria early on Monday killed a senior leader of the militant Islamic State group, the U.S. military said.
The U.S. Central Command said in a statement that the IS leader, Abd-al-Hadi Mahmud al-Haji Ali, was “responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe.” Two other alleged IS members, were killed along with al-Haji Ali who was the target of the raid, CENTCOM said. The statement said no civilians or U.S. troops were hurt in the operation.
It said the raid was launched after intelligence uncovered a plan by IS to “kidnap officials abroad as leverage for (IS) initiatives.”
Syria’s White Helmets, a civil defense group operating in opposition-held areas of northern Syria, said it transported two people wounded during the raid to a local hospital, which later said they had died. A third person was killed when the U.S. forces landed for the raid, the White Helmets said.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which partners with the U.S. in anti-IS operations in northeast Syria, said that the operation was launched from a base near the town of Kobani and targeted a military site belonging to a Turkish-backed armed opposition group, Suqour al-Shamal, in the village of Suwayda in the region of Jarablus, near the Turkish border.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, initially reported that the raid had resulted in the arrest of a senior IS leader and killed three people. The U.S. military made no mention of any arrests.
Notorious German cannibal’s former home destroyed by fireBERLIN — The former home of a man serving a life sentence for killing and eating an acquaintance in a case that appalled Germany two decades ago burned down early Monday, police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the overnight blaze in the small central town of Rotenburg an der Fulda, but police said they weren’t ruling out arson, German news agency dpa reported.
The half-timbered house belonged to Armin Meiwes, who was convicted of murder and disturbing the peace of the dead, and was the scene of the crime. It had been empty for years.
Meiwes was arrested in December 2002 over the death the previous year of Bernd Juergen Brandes. He has said that Brandes answered his internet posting seeking a young man for “slaughter and consumption” and that Brandes wanted to be stabbed to death after drinking a bottle of cold medicine to lose consciousness. Meiwes captured the killing on video.
FBI: Guardsman applied to be hitman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee Air National Guardsman was arrested after federal agents said he responded to an online ad for a hitman through a parody website that he thought was real.
Josiah Garcia told an undercover FBI agent that he needed money and thought he would be good at killing people because of his military experience and because he was an excellent marksman, according to an affidavit filed in federal court Thursday.
Messages left with the office of the federal public defender in Nashville, which was appointed to represent Garcia, and with Garcia’s phone were not immediately returned Monday morning.
Garcia said he came across the website RentAHitman.com while searching the internet for contract mercenary jobs. The site was originally created in 2005 to advertise a cybersecurity company that never took off. Eventually, the site administrator turned it into a parody site with fake testimonials, an intake form to request services, and an area to apply to become a hired killer.
Garcia submitted an employment application Feb. 16 and sent several follow-up emails over the next month. He included his name, address, phone number, date of birth and a photo of his Tennessee driver’s license, according to the affidavit.
In one follow-up he added a section on “Why I want this Job,” according to the affidavit. “Im looking for a job, that pays well, related to my military experience (Shooting and Killing the marked target) so I can support my kid on the way. What can I say, I enjoy doing what I do, so if I can find a job that is similar to it, (such as this one) put me in coach!” it reads.
At the beginning of April, an undercover FBI agent claiming to be a “field coordinator” for the company reached out to Garcia. They spoke extensively about the supposed job, including what Garcia would be paid and whether he was willing to torture people and cut off fingers or ears for a client. Garcia responded positively and said he was ready to start. Asked why he wanted to get involved in this, Garcia told the agent that he was looking into civilian law enforcement but wanted to do something more exciting.
On Wednesday, Garcia met the agent in a park where the agent provided him with a fictional “target package” containing photographs, a name, address and other information about the fake person he was supposed to kill. The agent also paid Garcia $2,500, supposedly the first of two installments. Garcia was arrested the same day.
Garcia was charged federally Thursday with using interstate facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.
