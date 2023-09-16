Oregon Magic Mushrooms
Gared Hansen cuts psilocybin mushrooms in his Uptown Fungus lab to prepare for distribution in Springfield, Ore., on Aug. 14.

 Craig Mitchelldyer

EUGENE, Ore. — Psilocybin tea, wind chimes and a tie-dye mattress await those coming to an office suite in Eugene to trip on psychedelic mushrooms. For roughly six hours, adults over 21 can experience what many users describe as vivid geometric shapes, a loss of identity and a oneness with the universe.

Epic Healing Eugene — America’s first licensed psilocybin service center — opened in June, marking Oregon’s unprecedented step in offering the mind-bending drug to the public. The center now has a waitlist of more than 3,000 names, including people with depression, PTSD or end-of-life dread.

