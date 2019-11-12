“The Resident,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Largely as the result of changes made by their new corporate overlords, the nurses at Chastain are feeling overworked and underappreciated in the new episode ““Nurses’ Day.” While Cain (Morris Chestnut) performs a characteristically high-risk surgery on a patient he won in a poker game, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) makes the chilling discovery that his father was administered the same drug he suspects contributed to the death of Jessie, Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) sister.
“Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!” 9 p.m. on ABC
This new music special celebrates the life, career and legacy of one of the most beloved performers in show business, as well as the most honored female country singer-songwriter of all time. Dolly Parton has had 26 songs hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.