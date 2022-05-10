Macron proposes new European organization
BRUSSELS — France’s president warned Monday that decades could pass before Ukraine joins the European Union, and proposed a new political organization to bring together countries on the continent that share EU values but are not part of the bloc.
During a speech marking Europe Day in Strasbourg, France, Emmanuel Macron said that “we all know perfectly that the process of allowing (Ukraine) to join would take several years, in fact probably several decades.”
Macron spoke after the European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission, said it aims to deliver a first opinion in June on Ukraine’s request to become a member of the bloc.
Once candidate status is granted, the process of EU membership usually takes years and any single member-state can veto not only any final accession deal, but also the opening and closing of individual negotiation chapters.
Macron proposed what he called a “European Political Community” which would be open to countries that haven’t joined the EU, or, like the United Kingdom, have left it.
“This new European organization would allow democratic European nations that adhere to our core values to find a new space for political cooperation, security, energy cooperation, transport, investment, infrastructure, movement of people,” Macron said.
Pope postpones trip to Lebanon over health
BEIRUT — Pope Francis has postponed a planned visit to Lebanon next month due to health reasons, a Lebanese Cabinet minister said Monday.
Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar did not specify the ailment, but the pope is known to be suffering acute knee pain that has greatly curtailed his mobility in recent months. He has recently appeared in public using a wheelchair.
The visit, planned for mid-June, was announced by the Lebanese president’s office last month but was never confirmed by the Vatican. Francis has held special prayers for Lebanon and has repeatedly said he plans to visit the small country experiencing an unprecedented economic meltdown that began in October 2019.
Francis’ trip would be the first visit by a pope to the Mediterranean nation since 2012, when Pope Benedict XVI paid a three-day visit to Lebanon.
More bodies pulled from Cuban hotel
HAVANA — More bodies were pulled from the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital on Monday, bringing the official death toll of a powerful explosion at the iconic building to 35.
Cuba’s Fire Department Chief Luis Guzmán told state TV that three more bodies were recovered overnight as search crews with dogs hunted for hours through debris in the 19th century structure of the Hotel Saratoga.
The Ministry of Health later said the toll of dead had risen to 35, with 20 injured patients still hospitalized.
The 96-room, five-star hotel in Old Havana was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building on Friday.
Israel’s prime minister vows to lead country
JERUSALEM — Israel’s embattled prime minister on Monday vowed to continue to lead the country as his shaky government limped into the opening of parliament’s summer session on the verge of collapse.
Less than a year after taking office, Naftali Bennett has lost his parliamentary majority, his own party is crumbling and a key governing partner has suspended cooperation with the coalition. That has set the stage for a possible attempt by the opposition, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to topple the government later this week.
While Bennett appears to be poised to fend off this immediate challenge, his longer-term prospects are uncertain at a time when the government is deeply divided over major issues
Boaz Toporovsky, the acting coalition chairman, acknowledged the coalition is in the midst of a “serious crisis” but said he was optimistic it would survive. “Everyone understands that we’re at a crossroads that can bring about, heaven forbid, elections in Israel,” he told the Israeli public broadcaster Kan early Monday.
Unionists refuse power-sharing plan
LONDON — Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party, which lost last week’s local elections, refused Monday to return to a power-sharing government, saying it will not do so until its demands over post-Brexit customs arrangements are met.
Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson was among political leaders that met with Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who urged them to come together to resurrect a paralyzed Northern Irish government.
Donaldson said Monday he made clear to Lewis that the DUP will not nominate ministers to the Executive unless the U.K. government takes “decisive action” on new Brexit customs rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
8 Turkish citizens kidnapped in Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Eight Turkish citizens have been kidnapped in Haiti’s capital, an official told The Associated Press on Monday, apparently the latest in a string of high-profile kidnappings by powerful gangs.
Hugues Josue, Turkey’s honorary consul in Haiti, said the group had boarded a bus in the neighboring Dominican Republic and were kidnapped late Sunday afternoon in the Croix-des-Bouquets neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. Those kidnapped were five men and three women, he said.
Josue said he did not have any details on a potential ransom request, and no additional information was immediately available.
Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigns
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigned Monday following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the country’s president, step down for dragging the nation into its worst economic crisis in decades.
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Twitter that he submitted his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a move that followed a violent attack by government supporters on the protesters, prompting authorities to deploy armed troops in the capital, Colombo.
Four people, including a ruling party lawmaker, died in Monday’s violence, police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told the Associated Press. President Rajapaksa imposed a countrywide curfew Monday evening lasting until Wednesday morning.
The protests underscored a dramatic fall from favor of the Rajapaksas, Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty for decades. The prime minister’s resignation comes as the country’s economy has swiftly unraveled in recent weeks.
Clash leaves 43 dead in Ecuadorian prison
QUITO, Ecuador — A clash between rival Ecuadorian gangs has left 43 inmates dead, officials said Monday, little more than a month after another prison riot resulted in 20 deaths.
Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo told a news conference that one group of inmates left their cells to attack another inside the Bellavista lockup in Santo Domingo, some 45 miles south of Quito, the capital.
“It’s evident that those who lost their lives were executed by knives; most of the bodies had those characteristics,” he said, and offered relatives help in transporting the bodies to their hometowns.
The minister said firearms, explosives and other weapons were found after police assault teams helped retake control of the prison.
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president said Monday the country is exporting twice as much oil as when he took office in August, despite heavy sanctions on oil exports imposed by the U.S.
Ebrahim Raisi made the claim in a live interview on state-run TV without elaborating, including on the amount of oil being exported.
“Oil sales have doubled,” he said. “We are not worried about oil sales.”
Raisi’s remarks came as international markets are seeking alternatives to Russian crude following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions. Iran’s crude, with a similar composition to Russia’s grade, compete in the oil market.
The oil windfall has been a boon to Iran’s public finances. Iran says it’s now selling billions of dollars more crude than previously despite the American sanctions.
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 60 years, as she struggles with difficulties in getting around.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old had “reluctantly’’ decided not to attend. Prince Charles will read her speech, while for the first time her grandson Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will have an official role in the event.
It will mark only the third time during her reign that Elizabeth has not opened Parliament.
LA PAZ, Bolivia — A tear gas grenade set off during a university assembly in Bolivia triggered a stampede in which four students died and 50 were injured on Monday, officials said.
Tomas Frias University Rector Pedro López told Radio Panamericana that the students had gathered to elect new student body leaders at the school in the mountainous city of Potosi, some 260 miles south of La Paz, the capital.
“In the middle of the assembly, a tear gas grenade was detonated, which created a stampede,” he said. “Many students were trampled.”