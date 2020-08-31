Projections: Election close in Montenegro
PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro’s long-ruling pro-Western party and the pro-Serb and Russian opposition groups were running neck in neck in the small Balkan state’s tense parliamentary election, according to result projections Sunday.
Which party will rule the tiny Adriatic state depends on whether it could form coalitions, according to the unofficial results. Complete official results are expected today.
300 arrested after protest in Germany
BERLIN — Senior German officials on Sunday condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a protest against the country’s pandemic restrictions.
Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 and other far-right banners, breached a security barrier outside the Reichstag late Saturday but were intercepted by police and forcibly removed. About 300 people were arrested in front of the Reichstag and following an incident at the Russian embassy, according to police.
Afghan leader selects council for peace deal
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s president has appointed a council for national reconciliation, which will have final say on whether the government will sign a peace deal with the Taliban after what are expected to be protracted and uncertain negotiations with the insurgents.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree late Saturday establishing the 46-member council, led by his former rival in last year’s presidential election, Abdullah Abdullah, who is now in the government.
Building collapses, killing 29 in China
BEIJING — Rescue efforts ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern Chinese village that collapsed during a local resident’s 80th birthday celebration, leaving 29 people dead, authorities said Sunday.
The Ministry of Emergency Management said another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled on Saturday.
Lebanon likely to pick Adib as prime minister
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany appeared slated to become the crisis-stricken country’s next prime minister after getting the support of senior Sunni politicians on Sunday.
Mustapha Adib was named by four former prime ministers on the eve of binding consultations between the president and parliamentary blocs on their choice for the post.
Recent
flooding kills 90 in Sudan
CAIRO — Rising floodwaters have hit Sudan’s capital of Khartoum hard in recent days, as weeks of heavy flooding nationwide left at least 90 people dead and destroying tens of thousands of homes, the country’s Interior Ministry said Sunday.