Surfer saved after friend punches shark in Australian attack
SYDNEY — A woman has survived a great white shark attack on Australia’s east coast after her surfing companion repeatedly punched it until it let her go.
Paramedics were called to Shelly Beach at Port Macquarie, about 250 miles north of Sydney, on Saturday morning after the 35-year-old woman was attacked while surfing.
She was taken to a local hospital with serious leg injuries, but has since been flown to a nearby bigger hospital where she will undergo surgery.
New South Wales state police said the woman and a man were surfing when she was bitten on the right calf and the back of her thigh. Her companion then punched the estimated 10-foot shark until it let her go.
“We’ve had some really serious and tragic shark encounters over the past couple of months along the coastline, so to paddle out of your own safety zone, into an area where you know there is a large shark, I think is amazing ... a tremendous act of bravery,” state Surf Life Saving chief executive Steven Pearce said.
Beaches in Port Macquarie have been closed for 24 hours as authorities attempt to track the shark.
There have been five fatal shark attacks in Australian waters in 2020, higher than the country’s average of three deadly attacks a year.
Police: Girl killed by gunfire during birthday party in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a backyard birthday party for a teenager at an Ohio home, authorities said.
Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. The 8-year-old was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died, police said.
Authorities identified the girl Saturday as Mikayla Pickett, a student at Portage Path Community Learning Center, according to an Akron Public Schools spokesperson. The Summit County medical examiner’s office plans an autopsy.
Willie Walker, 62, told the Akron Beacon-Journal that he was hosting an outdoor birthday party for his 15-year-old grandson in his backyard when the shooting occurred.
Walker, who has lived at the home for 32 years, said he was inside when the gunfire started.
“All hell broke out,” he said. “I don’t know what the hell happened.”
Walker said three or four people apparently showed up at the property and started shooting at family members and friends who were at the party. Police officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, he said.
“I don’t know know how many shells they took,” he said. “A lot of them.”
No arrests were immediately reported.
Ship leaking tons of oil has split apart
JOHANNESBURG — The grounded Japanese ship that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has split apart, officials said Saturday, with remaining fuel spreading into the turquoise waters.
Photos posted on social media by the official cleanup effort with support of the environment ministry show the ship in two pieces, “and the tugboats are already at work.” Oil barriers were in place and a skimmer ship was nearby.
Most if not all the remaining 3,000 tons of fuel had been pumped off the ship in the past week as environmental groups warned that the damage to coral reefs and once-pristine coastal areas could be irreversible.
The MV Wakashio struck a reef on July 25 and its hull began to crack after days of pounding waves. Some 1,000 tons of fuel began to leak on Aug. 6.
The Mauritius government is under pressure to explain why immediate action wasn’t taken to empty the ship of its fuel. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth earlier blamed bad weather for the slow response.
Owner Nagashiki Shipping has said “residual” amounts of fuel remained on the ship after pumping. It is investigating why the ship went off course. The ship was meant to stay at least 10 miles from shore. The company has sent experts to help in cleaning up the damage.
The Mauritius government is seeking compensation from the company.
After the government declared an environmental emergency, thousands of volunteers rushed to the shore to create makeshift oil barriers from tunnels of fabric stuffed with sugar cane leaves and even human hair, with empty soda bottles tucked in to keep them afloat.
The country of some 1.3 million people relies heavily on tourism and already had taken a severe hit with the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.The Associated Press