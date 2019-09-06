Mother of car attack victim sues murderer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The mother of a woman killed when a man rammed his car through a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., is suing the convicted murderer for wrongful death.
Susan Bro filed a $12 million lawsuit Aug. 30 against 22-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., who is now serving life sentences plus 419 years on numerous convictions.
The Daily Progress reports Thursday that Bro said she doesn’t want Fields’ “blood money.” She just wants to make sure he can’t profit from selling the rights to his story or publishing a memoir.
Fields is an avowed white supremacist who killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens more when he plowed his car through a throng of people protesting the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017.
Fired worker charged in hoax 911 call
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man who had just been fired called in a false report of an active shooter at the landscaping business.
The Palm Beach Post reports that 28-year-old Jeremy Riley was charged with making a false report and ordered by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the call led SWAT members to surround Beacon Irrigation and Lighting in Palm Springs. Employees had to leave the building with their hands above their heads.
A threatening voice message left with the company led investigators to Riley. An office manager told deputies he had been fired less than an hour before the false 911 call for showing up late on his second day of work.
Jail records didn’t list an attorney.
Crew recovers body of 5th boating victim
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A search crew has recovered the body of the last of five people killed in a Labor Day boating accident in central Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division said the body of 32-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado, of Indianapolis, was found Thursday morning, just downstream from where the boat capsized on the White River.The flat-bottomed boat was carrying seven people following a family cookout and fishing trip when it capsized Monday night on the river near Martinsville, about 30 miles south of Indianapolis.
Two of the boat’s occupants made it to shore safely, but the five others died, including a 6-year-old boy. The four other victims were Sanchez-Maldonado, two other men and a 73-year-old woman.It’s unclear what caused the boat to capsize.
Lawman indicted after son shoots self
HOUSTON — Prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted a Texas sheriff’s sergeant after his young stepson shot and injured himself last year with a weapon the deputy had left in an unlocked gun safe.
Authorities announced Thursday that Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tommy Anderson faces a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child.Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says Anderson was on a walk with his daughter in July 2018 when his then 4-year-old stepson found his handgun at their home in Hockley, located northwest of Houston, and accidentally shot himself in the head.
Prosecutors say the gun wasn’t Anderson’s service weapon.
The misdemeanor charge carries a sentence of up to a year in jail.
Court records didn’t list an attorney for the 49-year-old Anderson.