Ebola case reported in Ivory Coast
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — A patient has tested positive for Ebola in Abidjan, a city of more than 4 million people, marking the first case of the disease in Ivory Coast in more than a quarter-century, the World Health Organization said.
Health officials said it was not immediately known whether the case was linked to an outbreak earlier this year in neighboring Guinea, which had been declared over in mid-June.
The 18-year-old Guinean woman now undergoing treatment in Abidjan had arrived Thursday by bus, raising fears that others might have become infected during her journey.
It was not immediately known whether anyone else had fallen ill with Ebola in Guinea.
Japan marks anniversary of WWII surrender
TOKYO — Japan marked the 76th anniversary of its World War II surrender on Sunday with a somber ceremony in which Prime Minister Yosihide Suga pledged for the tragedy of war to never be repeated but avoided apologizing for his country’s aggression in the first half of the 20th century.
Suga said Japan never forgets that the peace the country enjoys today is built on the sacrifices of those who died in the war.
“We will commit to our pledge to never repeat the tragedy of the war,” he said in his first speech at the event since becoming prime minister.
Malaysian leader appears set to resign
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — With his last-ditch plan to seek opposition backing for his government rejected, embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday appeared set to resign after failing to cobble up majority support.
Mohamad Redzuan Mohamad Yusof, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to the king today.
Under Malaysia’s constitution, the prime minister must resign if he loses majority support and the king can appoint a new leader who he believes has the confidence of Parliament.
India to launch $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan
NEW DELHI — India will soon launch a $1.35 trillion national infrastructure plan that will boost the country’s economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sunday as part of independence day celebrations.
Wearing a flowing bright saffron-colored turban, Modi addressed the nation from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 74th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule. He said the infrastructure plan will create job opportunities for millions of Indian youth.
“It will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones in the country,” he said.
HONG KONG — A pro-democracy group that organized some of the biggest protests during months of political upheaval in Hong Kong in 2019 is dissolving, the group said Sunday.
The Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front, made up of a slew of member organizations, said it could no longer operate. The decision comes as the group faces a police investigation for possible violation of a national security law, according to local media.
The group, which also organized an annual protest march marking the semiautonomous territory’s handover to China in 1997, is the largest to disband amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the city. Earlier this week, the city’s largest teachers’ union disbanded in light of what it said were drastic changes in the political environment.