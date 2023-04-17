33 dead in Nigeria from attack on village
ABUJA, Nigeria — Gunmen have attacked a village in northwest Nigeria and killed at least 33 people, a local official said Sunday.
More than 35 houses were destroyed in the violence in Runji, which is in the state of Kaduna, said Francis Zimbo, chairman of the Zangon Kataf area where the massacre took place. Zimbo provided the number of fatalities, but state authorities wouldn’t comment on the number of people killed.
Recommended for you
No group has claimed responsibility for the killings.
6 soldiers, 34 others killed in Burkina Faso
DAKAR, Senegal — At least 40 members of Burkina Faso’s security forces were killed by gunmen in the northern part of the country, and dozens of others were injured, authorities said Sunday.
Six soldiers and 34 volunteer fighters, civilians who assist the military, were killed near the town of Ouahigouya on Saturday afternoon, northern region secretary-general Kouilga Albert Zongo said in a statement. The 33 wounded were hospitalized in stable condition, he said.
The attack comes amid surging violence in the conflict-ridden country that is linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Thousands have been killed and around 2 million people have been displaced. Earlier this month, at least 44 people were killed by Islamic extremists in multiple attacks in the north.
Yemen’s warring sides exchange prisoners
SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s warring sides on Sunday wrapped up a major exchange of prisoners linked to the country’s long-running conflict, according to the International Committee for the Red Cross.
The three-day operation, which started Friday, was the most significant prisoner exchange in Yemen since the Saudi-led coalition and its rivals, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, released more than 1,000 detainees in October 2020.
16 die in Dubai fire
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.
The blaze Saturday in the Al Murar area of Dubai’s historic Deira neighborhood struck an apartment believed to have been shared by multiple individuals.
IS militants kill 26
BEIRUT — Islamic State militants killed 26 people who were foraging for wild truffles in Syria’s Hama region, opposition and state media reported Sunday.
Amid the economic devastation of Syria’s years-long war, foraging for truffles can help people earn money, as the seasonal delicacy fetches a high price.
10 die in Kenya crash
NAIROBI, Kenya — At least 10 people died when the bus they were traveling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya, police said Sunday.
The passengers were on their way back to the coastal city of Mombasa after attending a funeral in the Mwatate area, Taita Taveta County, on Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.