France opens terrorism probe in police station stabbing
RAMBOUILLET, France — French authorities opened a terrorism investigation and detained three people after a police official was stabbed to death inside a police station outside Paris. Officers shot and killed the attacker at the scene Friday, authorities said.
The attack stunned the quiet residential neighborhood near the famed historic chateau of Rambouillet, and prompted renewed French government promises to fight extremism and protect police.
Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told reporters that his office took over the probe because the attacker had staked out the station ahead of time, because of statements he made during the attack, and because he targeted a police official.
Ricard did not provide details on the attacker’s identity, motive or purported terrorist ties. His national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into murder of a person of public authority in relation with a terrorist group.
French media reports identified the attacker as a 37-year-old French resident with no criminal record or record of radicalization. A French judicial official said the suspect was born in Tunisia and that witnesses heard him say “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” during the attack. The judicial official was not authorized to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation.
Police searched the attacker’s home, also in Rambouillet, and detained three people in his entourage, according to the official.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex rushed to the scene with other officials and pledged the government’s “determination to fight terrorism in all its forms.” Islamic extremists and others have carried out multiple terror attacks in France recent years, including several targeting police.
The official killed Friday was a 49-year-old administrative employee who worked for the national police service, a national police spokesperson told The Associated Press. Police only released her first name, Stephanie.
Chad holds funeral for late president amid rebel threat
N’DJAMENA, Chad — Chad’s slain President Idriss Deby Itno was buried Friday near his hometown after a state funeral in the capital, N’Djamena.
The country faces an uncertain future. Both opposition leaders and the rebels accused of killing Deby say they aren’t happy with what they say amounts to a coup after power was handed over to Deby’s son, 37-year-old Mahamat Idriss Deby, to lead an 18-month transitional government.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi, the current chair of the African Union, were among the heads of state at the ceremony for the late president who ruled the Central African nation for 30 years and died at age 68.
Deby, an important ally to Western nations in the fight against Islamic extremism in Africa, was fatally wounded this week while visiting the front lines of the battle against the rebels, a military spokesman has said.
Macron thanked his counterpart for taking part in the fight against extremist groups, and he made clear France’s support of a stable Chad.
“France will never let anyone question and will never let anyone threaten – not today, not tomorrow – Chad’s stability and integrity,” he said. “France will also be here to support, without hesitation, the promise of a peaceful Chad.”
He said the transition has its role to play in bringing “stability, inclusion, dialogue and democratic transition,” adding that “we are and will stand alongside you.”
Congo’s president assured the AU’s support during the transition period, saying they hope for it to be “peaceful, inclusive and democratic in line with your country’s fundamental law.”
The military council led by Deby’s son has some support from the army. Mahamat Deby is only one year older than his father was when his rebel forces overthrew the president in 1990. Many fear he will stay on beyond the 18-month transitional period.
Opposition parties have called for respect of the constitution, which leaves it to the president of the National Assembly to ensure an interim government. However, a statement attributed to the National Assembly president on Wednesday said he supported the decision to bypass him and instead appoint the military council to lead the transition.
130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead
CAIRO — More than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared dead in a boat wreck off Libya, independent rescue groups and the U.N. migration agency said, as attempts to cross the Mediterranean increase during the warmer months.
Humanitarian organizations have accused the Libyan coast guard and European authorities of failing to meet their responsibilities to save lives. A Libyan coast guard official told The Associated Press that the guard searched for the boat but could not find it with its limited resources.
SOS Mediterranee, which operates the rescue vessel Ocean Viking, said late Thursday that the capsized rubber boat, which was initially carrying around 130 people, was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea northeast of the Libyan capital ofTripoli. The aid vessel did not find any survivors, but could see at least 10 bodies near the wreck.“We think of the lives that have been lost and of the families who might never have certainty as to what happened to their loved ones,” it said in a statement.
The migrant traffic has raised the question among European Union countries and Libya over who is responsible for saving those at sea.
SOS Mediterranee said that those missing will likely join the 350 people who have drowned in the sea so far this year. It accused governments of failing to provide search and rescue operations.