2 teens arrested after police shoot at car
WAYCROSS, Ga. — Two teenage boys were arrested on gun charges and other counts after a Georgia police officer attempting a traffic stop fired multiple gunshots at their car, according to police.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation of the incident Saturday morning in Waycross near the Georgia-Florida state line. Two boys, ages 16 and 15, were inside the car when a Waycross police officer approaching from the front opened fire, saying the vehicle had begun driving toward him, the GBI said.
Police said both teens were arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a minor. Nobody was hurt by the gunfire.
12 Louisville protesters arrested, charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twelve protesters in Kentucky’s largest city were arrested Saturday night after they blocked roadways, surrounded vehicles, shot paintballs and destroyed property, police said.
Eight people were charged with felonies and four were charged with misdemeanors, Louisville police spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a statement.
Protests were held much of Saturday in Louisville, the city where the Breonna Taylor shooting occurred.
Fights break out at pro-police rally
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.
The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. After counter-protesters arrived, the demonstrations devolved into “multiple physical disturbances,” police said.
The people arrested and cited were aligned with both the pro-police group and the counter-protesters.