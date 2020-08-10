News in your town

US to crack down on foreign election meddling, Trump aide says

Trump end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

States on hook for billions under Trump's unemployment plan

U.S. tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe's alarm

National news in brief

World news in brief

6 French citizens, 2 guides killed by gunmen at giraffe park

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

Afghan council frees Taliban prisoners to set up peace talks

Pelosi says election threats from Russia, China aren't equal

U.S. average gas price remains steady at $2.25 per gallon

Missouri town divided by move to change mascot

Earthquake rattles North Carolina; no damage reported

Trump seems ready, willing to bypass lawmakers on virus aid

After MAC surrenders to pandemic, will other leagues follow?

Fury over Beirut blast fuels protests, clashes with police

Mauritius scrambles to counter oil spill from grounded ship

Census Bureau drop-outs complicate door-knocking efforts

German nudist chases down boar that snatched his laptop

Liberty U's Falwell takes leave after social media uproar

Biden risks alienating young Black voters after race remarks

Vote-by-mail worries: A 'leaky pipeline' in many states

Nation news in brief

Schools face big virus test as students return to classroom

Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic

UPDATE: Trump bypasses Congress, extends unemployment aid

Huawei: Smartphone chips running out under US sanctions

Woman 1st in U.S. to get 2nd face transplant

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

U.S. intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump

Canada's last intact ice shelf collapses due to warming

Eminent scholar of early U.S., Bernard Bailyn, dies at 97

Study: Nearly 80% of Minneapolis police stops involve Black drivers

Officials long warned of explosive chemicals at Beirut port