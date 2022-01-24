Deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
HOUSTON — A driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early Sunday morning traffic stop and then got back in his vehicle and drove off, authorities said.
Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the slain deputy as Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, at a news conference.
Houston police will handle the investigation. Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy before driving off.
The suspect was not in custody.
Cruise ship changes course over unpaid fuel
MIAMI — A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami has instead sailed to the Bahamas, after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over millions of dollars in unpaid fuel.
Cruise trackers showed Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.
“We all feel we were abducted by luxurious pirates!” passenger Stephen Heard Fales posted on Facebook.
Some passengers were taken by ferry to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sunday. The company said guests were also taken to local airports.
It was unclear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700.
Average price of gas up slightly
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that prices at the pump could continue to rise because crude oil costs have increased. The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.70 per gallon, up 6 cents.
‘Spider-Man’ reclaims top spot at box office
After spending one weekend in second place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” proved it still had some fight left. Sony’s superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, globally.
The film topped the North American charts with $14.1 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Globally, it’s now grossed nearly $1.7 billion, passing the total earnings of both “Jurassic World” and “The Lion King.” And in North America its $721 million make it the fourth biggest release ever.
Peter Parker also stole first place back from “Scream,” which fell about 59% in its second weekend with an estimated $12.4 million in ticket sales. The Paramount release has grossed $51.3 million so far.
Universal and Illumination’s “Sing 2” landed in third place in its fifth weekend, with $5.7 million. The animated title has earned $241.2 million worldwide.