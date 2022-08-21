Bus collision kills 15 at Turkish accident site

ISTANBUL — A passenger bus collided Saturday with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey, leaving at least 15 people dead and nearly two dozen injured, officials said.

