In this handout photo provided by the House of Commons, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center right, gestures during his first Prime Minister's Questions, in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Britain's Parliament is facing a second straight day of political turmoil as lawmakers fought Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to deliver Brexit in less than two months, come what may. Johnson is threatening to dissolve the House of Commons and hold a national election that he hopes might produce a less fractious crop of legislators.