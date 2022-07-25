About 2,500 Boeing workers appear set to go on strike in August after rejecting deal
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.
The strike is planned to begin Aug. 1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Ill., after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union voted down the contract.
Doctor: Biden has lingering sore throat
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update Sunday from his doctor.
“The president is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness.
O’Connor wrote that Biden still has a sore throat, though other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably.”
Survey: Average price of gas in U.S. declines
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.
According to the Lundberg Survey, the average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, La., at $3.90 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 per gallon.
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A U.S. marshal and a suspect in a killing were shot Sunday as officers tried to arrest the man at a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb, authorities said.
Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sad in a statement.
The marshal was entering the home with other officers to arrest 19-year-old Antonio Murgado around 9:15 a.m. when Murgado fired at police, state agents said.
Officers fired back and Murgado was hit several times, investigators said. Murgado was wanted in relation to a killing in Pike County.
