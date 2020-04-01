Commander: Kurdish forces end riots by IS prisoners in Syria
BEIRUT — Kurdish-led forces have successfully put down riots by Islamic State militants in a prison in northeast Syria with none of the prisoners escaping the facility, the top commander of the U.S.-backed forces said.
Mazloum Abdi of the Syrian Democratic Forces tweeted shortly before midnight on Monday that “we were able to avoid catastrophe” in the prison in the northeastern city of Hassakeh.
Kurdish authorities run more than two dozen detention facilities, scattered around northeastern Syria, holding about 10,000 IS fighters. Among the detainees are some 2,000 foreigners, including about 800 Europeans.
The prison riots first broke out Sunday night when former IS members held there began knocking down doors and digging holes in walls between cells. It was one of the most serious uprisings by the prisoners since the Islamic State group’s defeat a year ago.
Hundreds of stranded Americans leave Nepal amid lockdown
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Hundreds of stranded Americans left Nepal on a repatriation flight Tuesday, days after a complete lockdown was imposed there to help fight the coronavirus.
A Qatar Airways flight arranged by the U.S. government flew out 302 Americans from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport to Washington, D.C. The elderly, families with children and people with a medical condition were given priority on the flight.
The U.S. Embassy in Nepal estimates that 3,000 to 4,000 Americans are still in the country, but says that not all of them are seeking to leave. Plans for future flights to evacuate more of the Americans were unclear.
Passengers on board Tuesday’s flight said they paid $1,250 for the seat home.
Europe’s trade system with Iran finally makes first deal
BERLIN — European countries trying to keep Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers alive said Tuesday that a system they set up to enable trade with Tehran has finally concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods.
Britain, France and Germany conceived the complex barter-type system dubbed INSTEX, which aims to protect companies doing business with Iran from American sanctions, in January 2019. The move came months after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal that Tehran struck with world powers in 2015 and reimposed sanctions.
Since then, officials have struggled to get the system up and running. On Tuesday, however, Germany’s foreign ministry said the three European countries “confirm that INSTEX has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran.”
Tehran has gradually been violating the nuclear deal’s restrictions to pressure the remaining parties to the agreement — China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain — to provide new incentives to offset the American sanctions, saying that INSTEX has been insufficient.