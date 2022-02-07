PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida man says he jumped from a stolen car seconds before it was hit by a train and sent flying into a nearby home. The sleeping residents were unharmed and the man was later arrested, authorities said.
Police said the man claimed he stole the car in a “good faith effort” to search for his own vehicle after leaving a bar early Saturday in Martin County, around 50 miles north of West Palm Beach. Instead, he got stuck on the railroad tracks in the path of an oncoming train.
The homeowners were fine, but “the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.
After the crash, the man tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he also vandalized, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested after flagging down responding deputies “to let them know he was still looking for his car,” the statement said.
The 38-year-old man is facing charges of grand theft and criminal mischief.
18 people stranded on ice sheet rescued
The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued 18 people who were stranded on an ice sheet on Lake Erie.
The ice sheet broke away as people were snowmobiling and doing other activities near Catawba Island, the USGS Great Lakes tweeted Sunday.
A “Station Marblehead airboat and Air Station Detroit helicopter” were deployed along with a “Good Samaritan” with an airboat, the Coast Guard said. Seven people were hoisted onto the helicopter, four were rescued by the Coast Guard’s airboat and the others were taken to shore by the Good Samaritan, the Coast Guard said.
‘Jackass Forever’ takes top box office spot
Not even a global pandemic or a 12-year hiatus could stop the Jackass guys at the box office. “Jackass Forever,” the fourth movie in the anarchic series, earned $23.5 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
It not only exceeded expectations but also easily bested its other main competitors, the big budget sci-fi spectacle “Moonfall” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has spent six of its eight weeks in theaters at No. 1.