2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West.
Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Mont., when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet. One buried rider was found alive under 5 feet of snow. The other rider’s body was found about an hour later.
Also Saturday, a father and his adult son were backcountry skiing near Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado when they were caught in an avalanche, according to the Summit County Rescue Group. The father was able to dig himself out, but his son was buried.
A team found his body about two hours later.
MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine hurt in a shooting a few blocks away from where thousands were in the streets for a New Year’s Eve party in Mobile, Ala., police said.
TV news footage showed police officers running and on horseback rushing to the area where the shooting took place about 45 minutes before midnight Saturday.
Neither the name of the person killed nor the conditions of the nine people taken to the hospital have been released.
The shooting happened a few blocks away from the main stage for the Moon Pie Over Mobile festival. The event continued on with fireworks and a moon pie dropping from a downtown building at midnight to mark the start of 2023,
The shooter and the person killed appeared to know each other, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility.
The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement.
“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” airport Executive Director Wade Davis said in the statement.
The airport said in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 8:30 p.m. and an FAA investigation into the incident is ongoing.
American Airlines did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.
The Associated Press
