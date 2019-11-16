Video of Arizona deputy restraining teen amputee spurs probe
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct charges against a 15-year-old quadruple amputee after viewing video of a sheriff’s deputy wrestling him to the floor in a group home, the teen’s attorney said Friday.
Samuel Jurgena, a Pima County public defender, said his client went public with cellphone video of the September incident in Tucson to prompt changes in police treatment of youths in group homes.
“I think everyone feels in my office this cop should not be out here with a badge and a gun if this is how he’s treating kids in group homes,” Jurgena told The Associated Press.
The AP is withholding the teen’s name because of his age.
KOLD-TV reported Thursday night that the Pima County Attorney’s Office said it decided to drop the charges immediately after seeing the video, which was shot by another resident.
A worker had called 911 after the 15-year-old allegedly knocked over a trash can and made a verbal threat, according to authorities.
The teen said he was already on the ground when police got there.
“Instead of getting down on his level to talk to him, the first interaction was the cop standing over him and yelling at him,” Jurgena said.
The sheriff’s department has said it is investigating the incident but declined further comment.
The start of the eight-minute video shows the deputy tussling on the kitchen floor with the boy, who is screaming and cursing. The deputy then uses his body to pin the teen on his side. After about two minutes, the officer gets up. He then talks to the teen, telling him to “shut the hell up.”
The boy did not suffer any physical injuries. But Jurgena said the treatment he endured was nevertheless appalling.
“He does not have the ability to fight back in a way like a normal person would,” Jurgena said.
The video later shows another teenage boy being handcuffed. Jurgena said that boy, 16, was the one initially filming. Deputies caused him to hit his head on a wall and then put him in a patrol vehicle, according to Jurgena. He was then released.
James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, identified the deputy in the video as Deputy Manuel Van Santen, who did not immediately return a phone message left by the AP seeking comment.
An 11-year veteran, Van Santen has been placed on administrative leave while the agency conducts the internal investigation.
Bank teller accused of assaulting customer in home invasion
BEL AIR, Md. — Police in Maryland have arrested a bank teller accused of breaking into the home of a customer who had recently withdrawn a large sum of money.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release 19-year-old Nathan Michael Newell assaulted a 78-year-old man and his stepdaughter Monday night inside a Bel Air home. He got away but was arrested at the bank Wednesday.
Freedom Federal Credit Union president and CEO Michael MacPherson told The Baltimore Sun that Newell has been fired. Charging documents say Newell confessed to the crime and said he did it because he was tired of working two jobs.
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told WJZ-TV it was “almost like a reverse bank robbery” and he hadn’t seen anything like it in 34 years in law enforcement.
Judge: Money from rapist was meant to help empower victim
BATON ROUGE, La. — A judge has defended his reasoning for suggesting that a rapist pay his victim $150,000 in exchange for a possibly reduced sentence.
The Advocate reported that Special Judge Bruce Bennett filed a court document saying his unsolicited offer was meant to help the victim of Sedrick Hills, should she accept it. He said the funds would at least “partially empower” her to control her “economic destiny.” His offer last week surprised the defense and prosecutors, and the victim immediately refused it, saying she doesn’t want any amount of money from her attacker.The now 31-year-old woman was raped in 2003 when she was 15. She told the court Hills took 16 years from her life and asked Bennett to take the same from him. He was sentenced to 12 years.