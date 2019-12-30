Bolivia boots Spanish diplomats who visited Mexican mission
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Spanish officials involved in a diplomatic incident left Bolivia on Sunday amid accusations that they tried to help former high-ranking members of deposed President Evo Morales’ administration exit the country.
Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo asked the Spaniards to leave even though Spain denied allegations that diplomat Cristina Borreguero and five of her colleagues were trying to help the officials out of the Mexican ambassador’s residence, where they have been holed up since Morales stepped down last month.
The acting Bolivian government has initiated criminal charges against the officials for sedition, terrorism and electoral fraud and has refused to allow them safe passage out of the country.
Morales resigned on Nov. 10 amid protests and allegations that he had stolen his fourth election. He initially took refuge in Mexico before flying to Argentina, where he remains.
The Bolivian government said Borreguero arrived at the Mexican post on Friday “accompanied by presumably armed hooded men who tried to surreptitiously and clandestinely enter” the residence.
Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric described the visit by Borreguero as an “abuse” that trampled on Bolivian sovereignty. Presidential delegate Jorge Tuto Quiroga labeled the incident “criminal neo-colonialism.”
Both Mexico and Spain have said the visit was a “courtesy” by a diplomat charged with representing Spain’s business interests.
Israel to withhold $43 million of Palestinian tax funds
JERUSALEM — The Israeli Security Cabinet on Sunday voted to withhold $43 million of tax funds from the Palestinians, saying the money has been used to promote violence, Israeli media reported.
The sum represents funds that Israel says the Palestinians have used to pay the families of Palestinians who have been jailed or killed as a result of attacking Israel, according to various reports.
Israel says the so-called Martyrs’ Fund rewards violence. The Palestinians say the payments are needed to help vulnerable families who have been affected by violence and Israeli occupation.
Under past agreements, Israel collects customs and other taxes on behalf of the Palestinians and transfers the money to the Palestinian Authority. These monthly transfers, about $170 million, are a key source of funding for the budget of the authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Israel last year passed a law deducting parts of these transfers that it said were supporting militants’ families. Sunday’s decision was a continuation of that policy.
In February, after Israel withheld $140 million, the Palestinians said they would reject all transfers to protest the Israeli policy. But six months later, with the Palestinian Authority in a deep financial crisis, the sides worked out a deal to resume most of the transfers.
Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi denounced the latest Israeli move, calling it a “blatant act of theft and political extortion.”
“This is a clear violation of Palestinian rights and signed agreements as well as a criminal act of collective punishment exacted for cynical domestic Israeli political reasons,” she said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declined comment.
100 protest in Belarus against integration with Russia
MINSK, Belarus — Around 100 demonstrators have held a protest in the capital of Belarus against the possibility of the country being integrated with Russia.
The demonstrators on Sunday also complained about high-level secrecy around the issue.
The Belarus leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held talks twice this month but have failed to reach any definite plans about integration.
The Kremlin recently has raised pressure on Belarus, cutting subsidies and raising energy prices.
No arrests were reported Sunday, but the protesters called for support for those arrested after a previous demonstration against integration.