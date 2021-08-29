Gaza protesters clash with Israeli troops
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hundreds of Hamas-backed activists on Saturday launched what they said was the first in a series of nighttime protests along the Israeli border, throwing explosives toward Israeli forces who responded with live fire.
Organizers said the gatherings, which are to continue, were meant to step up pressure on Israel to ease a crippling economic blockade on the Gaza Strip.
Israel and Egypt have maintained the blockade since Hamas, a group sworn to Israel’s destruction, seized control of Gaza in 2007, a year after it won Palestinian elections.
Amateur footage and photos from inside Gaza showed hundreds of Palestinians protesters engaged in Saturday’s gathering. Some appeared to be throwing explosives and chanting in celebrations as blasts sounded.
The Israeli military said troops responded to the explosives by firing live rounds toward the protesters. It said there were no injuries on the Israeli side.
Gaza health officials said three protesters were wounded by Israeli fire. Earlier Saturday, Gaza health officials said a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died from head wounds after being shot during a similar demonstration a week earlier.
Passenger vessel sinks, killing at least 22
DHAKA,Bangladesh — At least 22 people died when a Bangladeshi passenger boat sank with more than 100 aboard, and the driver of a cargo vessel suspected of colliding with the boat was arrested, officials said Saturday.
The boat sank Friday evening in a large body of water in the eastern district of Brahmanbari, 51 miles east of the capital, Dhaka.
No passengers were believed missing after nearly 24 hours of search efforts, said Emon Sarker, a duty officer with the district’s fire service and civil defense, who also provided the final death toll. Sarker said the sunken boat was still submerged and would be brought to shore today.
Dozens remain missing after boat capsizes
DAKAR, Senegal— Dozens of people remained missing and feared dead Saturday after a wooden boat capsized off the coast of Senegal, the latest tragedy in a country where untold thousands have tried to migrate to Europe by sea.
Crews rescued eight Senegalese and three Gambians overnight and found the body of one person who had drowned, though at least 60 people were believed to have been on board at the time, according to Col. Mactor Diop.
Report: Virus deaths soaring in Russia
MOSCOW — A new report from Russia’s state statistics agency shows the country endured a record number of deaths in July of people infected with coronavirus.
The report from the Rosstat agency said 50,421 people suffering from COVID-19 died during the month, sharply higher than the previous record of 44,435 in December. However, the agency said in the report that only 38,992 deaths were directly attributed to the disease.