EAST LANSING, Mich. — One person was killed in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night as the university police told students “secure in place immediately” and searched for a lone gunman.
The university said the first shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 7:18 p.m. (CST) on the north end of campus near Grand River and Farm Lane. Gunshots reportedly were later heard at nearby Snyder-Phillips Hall, where police began swarming the building with guns drawn. IM East was investigated by police afterward, according to MSU police.
MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant confirmed one fatality from the shooting inside Berkey Hall, which houses the College of Social Science, the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and the Department of Sociology, according to MSU’s website.
“Suspect is still at large and believed to be on foot,” MSU said in a statement. “All persons on campus and in (the) neighboring community should immediately shelter in place and secure the room they are in.”
MSU police said the suspect is believed to be a short male with a mask: “Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus.”
Text messages were also sent out to students on campus at about 7:30 p.m. (CST) Monday.
“Secure in place immediately,” the messages said. “Run, hide, fight.”
