Gunmen abduct husband, wife from southern Philippine resort
MANILA, Philippines — At least four gunmen abducted an elderly British man and his Filipino wife on Friday from their southern Philippine beach resort within sight of several people, police and military officials said.
Police Cpl. Jairus delos Reyes said the suspects, who were armed with pistols, took Allan Hyrons and his wife, Wilma, from a hut in their resort at nightfall and dragged them to a motorboat in Tukuran town in Zamboanga del Sur province. Several young men in a nearby bar witnessed the abduction.
Police are searching for the unidentified gunmen and the couple, who own two schools in addition to the resort in the coastal town, he said.No group has claimed responsibility for the latest abduction in the south, where kidnappings for ransom by Muslim militants and other armed groups have long been a security concern and have discouraged tourism, trade and investment, especially in remote and poorly guarded rural areas.
Military offensives against ransom-seeking militant groups such as the Abu Sayyaf have reduced abductions in recent years, but they continue to occur.
Philippine authorities say they are also trying to verify the reported abductions of three Indonesian fishermen last week off Malaysia’s Sabah state on northern Borneo island near the sea border with the southern Philippines, where Abu Sayyaf gunmen have staged kidnappings in the past, sparking a regional security alarm.
Peruvian authorities report finding
12.3 million dried seahorses
LIMA, Peru — Authorities in Peru say they’ve detained a ship carrying 12.3 million dried seahorses with a $6 million export value in an unprecedented operation.
Peruvian marines followed the Adonay ship for several days before intercepting it about 200 miles off the Pacific coast.
On board, authorities found 55 boxes filled with seahorses in what Peruvians say is the largest such capture on record.Four crew members were also detained and face up to five years in prison each.
Throughout the years, the sea creature has been illegally bought for use in Chinese medicine.
But concerns about declining populations have led many countries to implement export bans.
Authorities announced the latest operation Tuesday and say the seahorses will be donated to investigative centers and local universities for research.
Mali: 38 dead in assault vs. security BAMAKO, Mali — Mali’s defense ministry says the death toll from two attacks against Malian members of a regional counterterror force has risen to 38.
Gen. Dahirou Dembele said late Thursday this is the biggest loss the G5 Sahel force has recorded since its creation in 2017. He said another 33 soldiers are missing.
The government earlier reported 25 dead and 60 missing.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks in central Mali near the Burkina Faso border, though the G5 Sahel force commander has blamed the al-Qaida-linked Ansarul Islam.
Assailants rode into the community of Boulikessi with heavy weaponry overnight Sunday to Monday to attack a Malian battalion of the regional force. Around the same time, armed men attacked another army camp in Mondoro.
Scientists to set up Arctic camp
BERLIN — Scientists have chosen an ice floe on which to begin setting up a research camp for a year-long international expedition to study the Arctic, Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute said Friday.
After several days of searching, researchers found a suitable floe measuring about 1.5 miles by 2.2 miles in the Arctic Sea north of Russia that will serve as a base for the mission, the institute said.
“It may not be the perfect floe, but it’s the best one in this part of the Arctic, and offers better working conditions than we could have expected after a warm Arctic summer,” it quoted mission leader Markus Rex as saying.
Choosing the right floe is crucial to the plan of allowing the expedition vessel RV Polarstern to drift with the current throughout winter, when an icebreaker would not normally be able to penetrate so deeply into the central Arctic.
“We’ll have to wait and see if it’s also stable enough to withstand the autumnal storms that are now brewing,” Rex said, adding that the team is “prepared for all scenarios.”
The $158 million expedition involves hundreds of scientists from 19 countries. Their aim is to collect data from the remote and inhospitable north to improve the scientific models that underpin their understanding of the Arctic and climate change.