Survey: Average gas price up 33 cents in 2 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.20 per gallon, the survey found. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Okla., at $3.92 per gallon. The average price of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks, to $5.66 per gallon.
‘Doctor Strange’ still atop box office
LOS ANGELES — Doctor Strange and his multiverse got to linger a little longer atop the weekend box office as Tom Cruise and “Top Gun” wait in the wings.
Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was the top-earning film of the weekend for the third straight week, bringing in $31.6 million in 4,534 North American theaters, according to studio estimates released Sunday.
Senate candidate released from hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday.
Fetterman, 52, won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital, easily beating U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, just hours after undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to help him recover. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.
As for the Republican race, it remains too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. The incumbent, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, is retiring after serving two terms.
Texas official arrested on cattle-stealing charge
MENTONE, Texas — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle.
Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Subway passenger shot, killed in New York
NEW YORK — An unidentified gunman shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train Sunday morning in what police officials said appeared to be an unprovoked attack.
The 48-year-old victim died at a hospital and was later identified by police as Daniel Enriquez, of Brooklyn.
