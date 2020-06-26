LONDON — Scottish police say an individual shot by armed police during an incident today in Glasgow has died and that six other people including a police officer are in a hospital being treated for injuries.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said that the wounded officer, who was allegedly stabbed by the individual, was in “a critical but stable condition” this afternoon.
He also said that police are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street and are urging people to avoid the area.
“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,”Johnson added.
Police in Scotland said the incident, which took place around 1:15 p.m., has been contained and that there is no threat to the wider public.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that the police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.
The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.