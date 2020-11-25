Alleged armored car thief caught
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Describing it as “something out of the 1930s,” authorities say a former guard and two others stole more than $1.7 million from an armored car parked outside an Atlantic City casino earlier this month.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said Tuesday that Dante McCluney, of Newark, was charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy in connection with the Nov. 5 theft from an armored car parked outside Bally’s casino.
Two others who participated in the theft have been identified but are not yet in custody, the prosecutor said.
“This was a brazen burglary of an armored car on a public street in broad daylight,” Tyner said. “Out of all the crimes I’ve seen committed in Atlantic County during my tenure, this incident harkened back to something out of the 1930’s.”
Controversial mine denied permit
ANCHORAGE, Alaka — The Trump administration on Wednesday denied a permit for a controversial gold and copper mine near the headwaters of the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery in southwest Alaska.
The Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement that the permit application to build the Pebble Mine was denied under both the Clean Water Act and the Rivers and Harbors Act.
The corps said the discharge plan from the Pebble Limited Partnership, the mine’s backers, doesn’t comply with Clean Water Act guidelines.
The agency “concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest,” according to the statement from Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the corps’ Alaska district.
Pebble partnership CEO John Shively said he was dismayed, especially after the corps had indicated in an environmental impact statement in July that the mine and fishery could coexist.
“One of the real tragedies of this decision is the loss of economic opportunities for people living in the area,” Shively said in a statement. The environmental review “clearly describes those benefits, and now a politically driven decision has taken away the hope that many had for a better life. This is also a lost opportunity for the state’s future economy.”
Critics of the project saw Pebble as getting a lifeline under the Trump administration. However, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was among those who voiced opposition earlier this year. The president said in August he would “listen to both sides” on the issue.
The Pebble partnership had praised the corps’ environmental review, while critics of the project said it lacked scientific rigor.
Nurse dies in fire while saving patient
DELHI, La. — A 64-year-old home nurse died saving her 71-year-old paraplegic patient from a fire, Louisiana’s state fire marshal said Wednesday.
The homeowner told investigators Gwendolyn Theus tried several times to wheel her bed out of her room and was trying to push her out of a window Monday evening when smoke overpowered the nurse, a news release said.
Firefighters pulled both women from the bedroom and administered CPR to them. The statement said the older woman was airlifted from her home in Delhi to a burn unit in Mississippi and is expected to recover.
“Ms. Theus’ valiant efforts to put her patient’s life before her own are both admirable and heartbreaking,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said. “Our prayers are with her loved ones and with the surviving victim for her recovery and loss of her dedicated nurse and friend.”
Extensive damage has kept investigators from getting inside the house to try to figure out where and how the fire started, the news release said.