Much of U.S. braces for record lows
Air from Siberia — yes, Siberia — is heading toward a huge chunk of the United States and it could set record-low temperatures from Texas to New England.
National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said Saturday that the weather service’s National Digital Forecast Database indicates that some 200 records might fall between Monday and Wednesday.
For example, the Tuesday expected high of 23 degrees at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport would be a full 5 degrees lower than the record-low set in 1995, he said.
The cold front is expected to move through the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains today and then continue southward and eastward on Monday and Tuesday, sending temperatures plunging below freezing all the way south to the Gulf Coast.
2 in custody in college student’s death
ATLANTA — A day after a missing Clark Atlanta University student was found dead in a Georgia park, police have arrested the victim’s roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend.
Atlanta police on Saturday arrested 21-year-old Jordyn Jones and Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, each on charges of malice murder in the Oct. 31 death of Alexis Crawford. Police said the medical examiner determined Crawford died by asphyxiation.
Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1 and her body was found Friday.
At a news conference, Police Chief Erika Shields said a motive had not been clearly established but she noted that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing “unwanted kissing and touching” by Brantley.
1 in hospital after alligator attack
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A person was airlifted to a hospital after an alligator attack near a wildlife reserve in Florida.
Martin County Fire Rescue said they found the person in DuPuis Management Area on Saturday morning, a reserve bridging southwestern Martin County and northwestern Palm Beach County.
The condition of the person was not immediately known.
Allegiant settles lawsuit with union
LAS VEGAS — Allegiant Air has settled a lawsuit against the Teamsters with union pilots agreeing not to strike over changes in the airline’s crew-scheduling system.
A federal magistrate judge in Las Vegas signed an order Friday that ends the case and makes permanent an injunction against a strike or work slowdown.
Allegiant agreed to drop a claim against the president of Teamsters local 1224, and the union and its local agreed to drop a counterclaim against Allegiant.
Allegiant and the union are continuing to negotiate over the scheduling issue.
San Francisco to see mural of Thunberg
SAN FRANCISCO — Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is staring down at pedestrians in the heart of San Francisco where an artist is painting a massive mural of the Nobel Peace Prize nominee.
Argentine muralist Andres Iglesias, who signs his art with the pseudonym Cobre, is set to finish the artwork of the Swedish 16-year-old in Union Square by next week, SFGate reported Friday.
Iglesias told SFGate that he’s donating his time to complete the work and that he hopes the mural helps people realize “we have to take care of the world.”
Trump soaks in cheers at football game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — President Donald Trump knew where to go Saturday for home field advantage, finding comfort in the Deep South with college football fans cheering the nation’s top two teams — and him.
His reception at the showdown between Louisiana State and Alabama contrasted with the scene at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, where was booed, and the mixed response to his appearance at a martial arts fight in New York.
17 arrested in Florida child porn sting
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Authorities in central Florida say two Disney workers and a former assistant principal at a middle school were among 17 arrested in a child porn sting.
In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday that the 17 men arrested range in age from 19 to 77.
Bolton has book deal
NEW YORK — Former national security adviser John Bolton has a book deal, The Associated Press has learned.
The hawkish Bolton departed in September because of numerous foreign policy disagreements with President Donald Trump. He reached a deal over the past few weeks with Simon & Schuster, according to three publishing officials with knowledge of negotiations. The officials were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Two of the officials said the deal was worth about $2 million. The publishing officials did not know the title or release date.