DES MOINES — An Iowa judge has ruled that former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June Democratic primary ballot.
The ruling filed late Sunday night reached that conclusion due to the judge's determination that three signatures on the nominating petitions were invalid, knocking Finkenauer below the requirement that she obtain at least 100 signatures in 19 counties. The other requirement was that she submit at least 3,500 valid signatures, which she easily exceeded.
The former congresswoman from Dubuque is seen as the frontrunner in a three-person race for the Democratic nomination and the right to face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate.
The lawsuit was filed by two Republicans who sought to remove Finkenauer from the primary ballot, claiming a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination papers.
Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett, who have served as Republican county officials, challenged a decision by the State Objections Panel to reject their challenge of Finkenauer.
Schmett and Pellett argued Finkenauer hadn't gathered enough signatures on her nomination petitions to qualify for the primary ballot, but the panel rejected their challenge on a 2-1 vote. Attorney General Tom Miller and Auditor Rob Sand, both Democrats, voted against the challenge while Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, supported their claim.
The panel found Finkenauer did meet the 19-county requirement, but after disqualifying some invalid signatures, she was left with exactly 100 in Allamakee County and 101 in Cedar and Muscatine counties.
The court challenge argued the panel's decision was based on a wrong interpretation of the law.
The ruling was not available online immediately this morning, but KCCI reported that Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie ruled that “the panel did not correctly interpret or apply the law in this case.”
The Des Moines Register reports that Beattie ruled that the one Allamakee County signature and the two Cedar County signatures at issue weren't valid and that, without them, Finkenauer failed to qualify for the primary ballot. One signature had an incorrect date. Another had no date. And for one, the signer wrote their ZIP code.
In court documents, according to KCCI, Beattie wrote in part, “The court takes no joy in this conclusion. This court should not be in the position to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to advance her candidacy. However, this court’s job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice. It is required to rule without consideration of the politics of the day. Here the court has attempted to fulfill that role.”
Finkenauer's campaign lambasted the decision, citing the total number of signatures gathered -- which was not the issue argued in the lawsuit, and accusing Beattie of delivering "an outrageous and partisan gift to the Washington Republicans who orchestrated this meritless legal action."
“We are exploring all of our options to fight back hard against this meritless partisan attack and to ensure that the voices of Iowans will be heard at the ballot box," said a statement from the campaign.