News in your town

UPDATE: U.S. shifts to speed vaccinations; won't hold back 2nd doses

IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

Trump says 'tremendous anger' in nation over impeachment

Minneapolis officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone

Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies

Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration

Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I've had the virus?

Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests