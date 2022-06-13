British hearing set on deportation policy
LONDON — Opponents of the British government’s plan to deport migrants to Rwanda are preparing for an appeals court hearing today amid the political backlash following reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as “appalling.”
A coalition of groups including immigration rights advocates and public employee unions will ask the Court of Appeal in London to reverse a lower court ruling allowing the first deportation flight to go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government in April announced plans to send some undocumented migrants to Rwanda, where their claims for asylum in the east African nation would be processed. If successful, those migrants would stay in Rwanda. Britain paid Rwanda $158 million upfront and will make additional payments based on the number of people deported.
The program is aimed at discouraging migrants from risking their lives by crossing the English Channel in small boats after a surge in such journeys over the past two years. But human rights groups say the policy is illegal, inhumane and will only magnify the risks for migrants.
Talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo
CAIRO — Libyan officials returned to the Egyptian capital Sunday for a third round of talks on constitutional amendments for elections. The North African nation once again finds itself at a political impasse with two rival administrations claiming legitimacy.
The talks in Cairo come on the heels of clashes between rival militias that caused residents of the Libyan capital of Tripoli to panic and revived nightmares of previous bouts of fighting in the chaos-stricken nation.
Lawmakers from Libya’s east-based parliament and the High Council of State, an advisory body from western Libya, began the U.N.-brokered negotiations amid concerted international pressure on the two chambers to put their disputes aside and agree on the election’s legal basis.
Dozens of lawmakers in key Iraqi bloc resign
BAGHDAD — Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq’s parliament resigned on Sunday amid a prolonged political impasse, plunging the divided nation into political uncertainty.
The 73 lawmakers from powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request, to protest a persisting political deadlock eight months after general elections were held. Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi accepted their resignation.
Quake shakes province in eastern Turkey
ISTANBUL — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Van province in eastern Turkey late Sunday.
Turkey’s AFAD emergency and disaster authority said the quake struck 11.5 miles deep at 9:35 p.m. near the Tusba district of Van. The province borders Iran. Van governor Ozan Balci told the official Anadolu news agency there were no “negative” reports yet but that emergency teams were working to identify any possible damage.
