A anti-government protester prepares to throw a molotov cocktail toward security forces during clashes on Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Anti-government protests have gripped Iraq since Oct. 1, when thousands took to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite south. The largely leaderless movement is accusing the government of being hopelessly corrupt, and also decries Iran's growing influence in Iraqi state affairs.