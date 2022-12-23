Russia, China practice joint naval maneuvers in East China Sea
MOSCOW — Russian and Chinese warships on Thursday practiced joint action in the East China Sea, continuing a series of drills that reflect a growing defense cooperation between the two countries.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer and two corvettes of Russia’s Pacific Fleet were taking part in the drills that began on Wednesday. China has deployed two destroyers, a diesel submarine and several others ships for the exercise.
Russian and Chinese aircraft were also taking part in the weeklong maneuvers that will involve firing exercises and anti-submarine drills, according to the ministry.
“The main goal of the drills is to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China and to maintain peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region,” the ministry said.
Military ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown stronger since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
China, which has declared a “no limits” friendship with Russia, has pointedly refused to criticize Moscow’s actions, blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking the Kremlin, and has blasted the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia.
Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid the tensions with the U.S. over Taiwan.
India, China envoys meet at disputed border for 17th round of talks
NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese military commanders met in yet another attempt to end a more-than-two-year-old standoff between tens of thousands of their soldiers along their disputed border that triggered bloody clashes in 2020, an Indian Defense Ministry statement said on Thursday.
The 17th round of talks was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Tuesday, the statement said. It gave no indication of whether a breakthrough had been reached to end the impasse.
There was no immediate comment by the Chinese side.
Indian army chief Manoj Pande said last month there had been “no significant reduction” in Chinese troop strength in Ladakh. He said the border situation was “stable but unpredictable.”
However, Tuesday’s meeting between the army commanders is expected to lower tensions as it came less than two weeks after another clash between soldiers in India’s eastern Arunachal Pradesh state that left some injured on both sides.
India says China occupies 15,000 square miles of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau, which India considers part of Ladakh, where the current face-off is happening. India says any unilateral change in the border status quo by Beijing is unacceptable.
Turkey says Sweden not even halfway to meeting NATO approval
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey appreciates Sweden’s steps so far to get approval to join NATO but it is not even “halfway” through fulfilling the commitments it made to secure Ankara’s support, the Turkish foreign minister said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a Swedish court’s decision not to extradite a man wanted by Turkey for alleged links to a 2016 failed coup had “poisoned” a positive atmosphere in negotiations on Sweden’s membership in the military alliance.
Sweden and Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment this year and decided to apply to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move requires the unanimous approval of the alliance’s current 30 members.
Turkey has held up the process while pressing the two Nordic countries to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations and to extradite people suspected of terror-related crimes.
The parliaments of 28 NATO countries have already ratified Sweden and Finland’s membership. Turkey and Hungary are the only members that haven’t yet given their approval.
Explosion kills 2 soldiers in northern Iraq
BEIRUT — Two soldiers were killed and three were injured in an explosion in northern Iraq, Iraqi state news said Thursday.
The soldiers were traveling in an army vehicle a day earlier in the Makhmour district when an explosive device detonated, the state Iraqi News Agency reported.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. It was the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent days.
Eight people were killed and three injured Monday in an attack by gunmen on the village of Albu Bali northwest of Fallujah, previously held by the Islamic State extremist group.
On Sunday, an explosive device went off in northern Iraq, killing at least nine members of the Iraqi federal police force who were on patrol in the village of Ali al-Sultan in the Riyadh district of the province of Kirkuk.
On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had convened a meeting of security officials to discuss the “terrorist attacks” and the army’s plans to respond, according to an official statement.
