3 reproductive rights groups endorse Biden in 2024 race
WASHINGTON — Three top reproductive rights groups are endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection in 2024.
Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List are throwing their early support behind the reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the election year, leaders told the Associated Press on Thursday.
Bridge sitting on Russian supply route struck by missiles
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia-appointed officials in Crimea said that a bridge between the Moscow-annexed peninsula and Russia-occupied areas in southern Ukraine was hit by missiles Thursday, threatening a key supply link to Russian forces amid the early stages of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The Russian military has relied on the Chongar bridge as the principal connection to its forces in the Kherson region, part of which is controlled by Moscow. Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed Kherson governor, said the bridge was hit by air-launched Storm Shadow missiles supplied by the U.K.
Moscow court rules U.S. journalist must stay in jail
MOSCOW — A Moscow court on Thursday ruled that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in jail on espionage charges until at least late August, rejecting the American journalist’s appeal to be released.
The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court ruled last month to keep him in custody until Aug. 30, but his lawyers had challenged the decision.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A hurricane watch was issued for St. Lucia as Tropical Storm Bret barreled toward the eastern Caribbean on Thursday at near-hurricane strength.
The storm was located about 100 miles east-northeast of St. Lucia on Thursday afternoon and was moving west at 16 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, below the 74 mph winds of a Category 1 hurricane.
Israel demolishes alleged Palestinian attacker’s home
JERUSALEM — Israeli troops on Thursday demolished the home of a Palestinian who is suspected of killing an Israeli soldier last year.
The Israeli army released a video showing troops carrying out the controlled demolition of the suspected gunman’s apartment.
The house belonged to Kamal Jouri, one of two Palestinians suspected of killing Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank in October. Jouri and a second suspect were arrested by the military in February.
EU: Climate change leads to risk of mosquito-borne diseases
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — European Union officials warned Thursday there is a growing risk of mosquito-borne viral diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in Europe due to climate change.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said that because Europe is experiencing a warming trend, with heat waves and flooding becoming more frequent and severe, and summers getting longer and warmer, the conditions are more favorable for invasive mosquito species such as Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti.