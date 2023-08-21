Presidents Rhetoric

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he will be skipping Wednesday's first Republican presidential primary debate — and others as well.

"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had," Trump wrote on his social media site. "I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!" His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.

