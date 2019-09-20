Man gets 30 years for stabbing D.C. runner to death
WASHINGTON — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing a runner in Washington, D.C.
News outlets report Anthony Marquell Crawford was sentenced last week in the death of 35-year-old Wendy Martinez, who was attacked while running in her gentrifying neighborhood.
Crawford pleaded guilty this summer to first-degree murder in Martinez’s September 2018 slaying. She died just months before she was set to be married; Her mother said Martinez was buried in the wedding dress she planned to wear.
Authorities said Crawford stole a knife from a store and stabbed Martinez at least seven times as she waited for a traffic light at an intersection several blocks away. Court records show Crawford has a history of mental illness. Crawford’s defense says Crawford tested positive for cocaine use.
Child left in car while mother worked in strip clubLAUDERHILL, Fla. — Police say they found a 3-year-old girl wandering in a parking lot while her mother worked inside a South Florida strip club.
Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says in a news release that someone called 911 early Tuesday after seeing a child roaming around.
Santiago says the child led officers to a vehicle that wasn’t running and had the back window cracked for ventilation.
Police say about 30 minutes later 23-year-old Manouchika Daniels walked up and identified herself at the child’s mother.
They determined that Daniels left the girl about 11 p.m. Monday while she worked at Vegas Cabaret. She’s charged with child neglect and was ordered held without bond.
The child was taken into protective custody.
Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Daniels.
Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to childCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat: Don’t pick up wildlife.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday.
A boy, about 3 years old, was in the back seat.
Agency officials told her to get her boy and herself out of the vehicle when she called to ask what to do.
Vogrin says District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson responded to the call, opened a door and slammed it shut when she spotted the 20-pound cat.
Watson used a trapping device to remove the animal, which was hissing and resisting despite severe internal injuries and paralyzed rear legs. The mortally injured cat was euthanized.
Man fatally shot after leaving St. Paul church
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota police say a man who was leaving a Bible study with his young daughter and father was fatally shot outside his church in St. Paul.
The homicide Wednesday night is the sixth fatal shooting in St. Paul this month. Police don’t believe the latest shooting outside St. Albans Church of God in Christ was random.
The victim’s father, who has a permit to carry, pulled out a handgun and returned fire as his son ran away. The Star Tribune reports officers following a trail of blood that led to the victim, who died at the scene next to his Bible.
Church elder Frank Frazier identified the victim as his cousin, 41-year-old RayVell Carter. Bystanders protected Carter’s daughter, who’s younger than 10, until police arrived. There have been no arrests.The Associated Press