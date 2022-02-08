Moroccans bury 5-year-old boy Rayan, who died in deep well
IGHRAN, Morocco — Morocco on Monday buried 5-year-old Rayan, a boy who was trapped in a well for days while rescuers struggled to reach him. The strenuous operation drew global attention, and mourners sent messages of condolences from around the world.
Rayan was pulled out Saturday from a 105-foot deep dry well where he had been trapped for five days. The funeral took place after noontime prayers on Monday in Ighran, a village in Morocco’s mountainous north.
The boy was laid to rest in a plot where other family members are buried at the hilltop Zawiya cemetery, four miles away from the village. Scores of mourners from around Morocco flocked to the funeral to pay their respects.
In a sign of how Rayan’s fate had gripped the country, Moroccan King Mohammed VI followed the painstaking rescue efforts closely, and expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace over the weekend.
U.S. skateboarder, Belgian influencer killed in Iceland crash
AKUREYRI, Iceland — American skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman was one of four men killed when a sightseeing plane crashed into a lake in Iceland, authorities in the North Atlantic island nation said Monday.
Neuman, 22, was on the flight to create commercial content for the Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp along with Tim Alings, the company’s sponsorship manager, 27; and Nicola Bellavia, a 32-year-old skydiver and social media influencer from Belgium.
The pilot, Haraldur Diego, 49, was considered one of Iceland’s most prominent aviators and a pioneer of photography tours.
Four bodies believed to be the men were discovered on Sunday in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland’s second-largest lake with the use of an autonomous submarine and sonar technology.