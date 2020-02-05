9 killed in Mexico at video game arcade
MEXICO CITY — Four gunmen shot to death nine people at a video game arcade in western Mexico, and among the dead were three children aged 12, 13 and 14.
Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said late Monday the attack left two other people wounded.
Truck crash kills 1, injures dozens
MEXICO CITY — A truck loaded with Central American migrants crashed in southern Mexico on Tuesday, killing one and injuring dozens more, authorities said.
Images posted online by Mexican media outlets showed the crumpled truck on the side of the road and health workers treating the injured at the scene. Some were bleeding from the head, and there was at least one child in the group.
The Civil Defense department in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz gave the injury toll as 81.
Mexican migrants’ remittances up
MEXICO CITY — Mexican migrants working abroad sent home a record $36 billion in remittances in 2019, the country’s central bank reported Tuesday.
That was an increase of 7% in remittances from 2018.
It was the highest level of remittances on record, and is higher that the $25 billion in income Mexico receives from foreign tourism or the country’s $22.4 billion in annual petroleum exports.
The average amount of electronic transfers sent home was about $300.
Lebanese-American charged with murder
BEIRUT — A military investigative judge charged a Lebanese-American man with murder and torture of Lebanese citizens Tuesday, crimes he allegedly committed during Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon, judicial officials said. The accusations could carry a death sentence.
Amer Fakhoury is accused of working as a senior warden at Khiam Prison, which was run by an Israel-backed Lebanese militia. The prison has been described by human rights groups as a center for torture. He was detained in September after he returned to his native Lebanon from the U.S., and Lebanon’s intelligence service says he confessed during questioning to being a warden.
However, Fakhoury’s lawyer and family in New Hampshire say that, while he was indeed a member of the Israel-backed militia and worked at the prison, they insist he had no direct contact with inmates and was never involved in the interrogation or torture of prisoners
Top U.S. commander visits troops in Iraq
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East slipped quietly into Iraq Tuesday, as the Trump administration works to salvage relations with Iraqi leaders and shut down the government’s push for an American troop withdrawal.
Marine Gen. Frank Mc Kenzie became the most senior U.S. military official to visit since an American drone strike in Baghdad last month killed a top Iranian general, enraging the Iraqis.
McKenzie met with Iraq leaders in Baghdad and then went to see American troops at al-Asad Air base, which was bombed by Iran last month in retaliation for the drone attack.
Later, he said he was “heartened” by the meetings, adding, “I think we’re going to be able to find a way forward.”
EU rejects Trump’s Mideast peace plan
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Tuesday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for securing peace in the Middle East and expressed concern about Israel’s plans to annex more Palestinian land.
Trump’s plan, which was unveiled last week, would foresee the eventual creation of a Palestinian state, but it falls far short of minimal Palestinian demands and would leave sizable chunks of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands.
Britain to ban new gas, diesel cars by 2035
LONDON — Britain announced Tuesday that it plans to ban the sale of new gas and diesel cars by 2035 — five years earlier than its previous target — in a bid to speed up efforts to tackle climate change.
The announcement was timed to coincide with the launch of Britain’s plans for the United Nations’ climate summit, known as COP26, which is scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November.
Arrest warrant issued for Zuma
JOHANNESBURG — A judge in South Africa issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for former president Jacob Zuma for failing to appear in court on a corruption case that he has sought to avoid for months — now by asserting that he is ill.
The National Prosecuting Authority requested the warrant, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported. It does not come into effect until the case resumes on May 6.