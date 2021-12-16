Deputies: Woman says she poisoned boyfriend to shut him up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida woman told deputies she gave her boyfriend “just enough” poison in his lemonade to shut him up and then called law enforcement “so he wouldn’t die,” according to a police report.
Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Alvis Parrish, 54, put a psychotic drug in the lemonade of William Carter, with whom she had been living with for nine years, on Dec. 7. She then called authorities.
When deputies arrived at her home, she was on the front porch and said she did it because he wouldn’t shut up, according to an arrest report.
“I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all so he wouldn’t die,” said Parrish, according to the arrest report.
A deputy put her in handcuffs and Parrish continued talking. “Do whatever you want. If you don’t take me, I will kill him,” she said, according to the arrest report. The deputy reported she was speaking with a slur, as if she was intoxicated.
Florida school district to pay $26 million to shooting victimsFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Broward County, Fla., school district will pay more than $26 million to the families of 17 people killed and some of those injured in the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Board members approved the two legal settlements on Tuesday.
A total of $25 million will be shared by 51 plaintiffs, including families of the 17 dead as well as students and staff who were injured at the Parkland school. The families also reached a settlement with the FBI last month that will pay them over $127 million for its failure to possibly prevent the attack.
The district will also pay $1.25 million to Anthony Borges, who suffered some of the most severe injuries. His lawyer split off from the larger case, saying Borges will have a lifetime of expensive medical needs, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Driver cited after running over groceries
BLAINE, Minn. — A Minnesota grocery delivery driver accused of running over bags of food she had dropped off in a Twin Cities suburb because she didn’t like the homeowners’ pro-police yard sign has been cited for criminal damage to property, authorities said.
The incident happened Dec. 6 after the elderly couple ordered $50 worth of groceries from Cub Foods to be delivered by Instacart to their home in Blaine. Police said the couple stepped out to meet the driver, who first told them to check the wreath hanging on their front door and then drove back and forth over the groceries.
The driver allegedly scribbled a note on the receipt that complained about the delivery service pay and called police “racist pigs.” Investigators said the sign supporting law enforcement was in the front yard of the home.
Blaine police have identified the driver as a 36-year-old woman from the nearby suburb of Coon Rapids.
The couple received a full refund from Instacart, which said it fired the delivery driver.
Police said they have received inquiries about whether the case could be charged as a hate crime, but because the crime was allegedly committed due to the couple’s support for police it doesn’t qualify.