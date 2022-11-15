Mexico president dismisses protests as ‘striptease’
MEXICO CITY — A day after tens of thousands of people protested against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul Mexico’s electoral authority, the president gave no indication he would change course.
López Obrador said Sunday’s demonstration — the biggest against one of his proposals in his nearly four years in office — was a kind of “striptease” revealing the intentions of Mexico’s conservatives. He estimated there were 50,000 to 60,000 protesters, an apparent undercount and well below the 200,000 estimated by the march’s organizers.
“They did it in favor of the privileges they had before the government I represent,” he said. “They did it in favor of corruption. They did it in favor of racism, in favor of classism and discrimination.”
Turkish police detain suspect in bombing
ISTANBUL — Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. Kurdish militants strongly denied any links to the bombing.
Sunday’s explosion hit Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to Taksim Square.
Police identified the suspect as Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian citizen. At least 46 other people were also detained for questioning.
Iran continues missile launches into Iraq
BAGHDAD — Missiles fired from Iran targeted bases of an exiled Iranian Kurdish opposition group in neighboring Iraq on Monday, killing at least one person and wounding eight, local officials said. It was the latest in a series of such attacks in recent weeks.
The casualty number from Iran’s salvo in the northern province of Sulimaniyah in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region was not immediately clear.
Korosh Nosrati, an official with the opposition group that was targeted said three people were killed.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard confirmed the attack and said it had targeted the bases of “terrorist groups” by drones and missiles, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.
Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attack, saying it was a “violation” of Iraq and the Kurdish region’s sovereignty. The U.N. mission said Iraq should not be “used as an arena to settle scores.”
U.K., France agree on migrant crossing plan
PARIS — The U.K. and France signed an agreement Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two.
The British government said it had agreed to pay France $75 million in 2022-2023 in exchange for France increasing security patrols along the coast by 40%.
That includes 350 more gendarmes and police guarding beaches in Calais and Dunkirk
Germany arrests Moroccan as spy
BERLIN — A Moroccan citizen was arrested Monday in the western Cologne area for possible spying and his premises were searched, Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said.
The man, only identified as Mohamed A. in line with German privacy rules, “is strongly suspected of having worked for a Moroccan intelligence service since mid-April 2021 at the latest,” the prosecutor’s statement said.
The suspect allegedly spied on supporters of HIRAK, a large Moroccan protest movement, who were living in Germany.
Russia bans 100 Canadians, Jim Carrey
MOSCOW — Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.
The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”
