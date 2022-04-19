Officer answered noise complaint before Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — An officer answered a noise complaint at a Pittsburgh house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before gunfire broke out at the gathering, police said Monday after the weekend shooting that left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight other people wounded.
An officer went to the home at about 11 p.m. Saturday and asked for the homeowner, and a male came downstairs and met the officer at the door. He was asked to turn the music down and did so, police said in a statement.
“The officer told him if police were called back to the address again they would have to shut the party down,” the police statement said. “There were no further noise complaint or ordinance calls to the address. The call was cleared and no further report was needed.”
Police Chief Scott Schubert told reporters at noon Sunday that hundreds of people — the “vast majority” of them minors — had gathered at the short-term rental property. The police statement noted that “the habitable and visible part of the house where the party was held is on the second floor, out of view of the door.”
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, some kind of altercation occurred and gunfire ensued both inside and outside the rental home, “and potentially back and forth,” Schubert said Sunday. Bullet casings found at the scene indicated handguns and one rifle were used, he said, and police believe there were multiple shooters.
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Monday it is barring anti-satellite missile testing by the United States, a move that White House officials say is meant to underscore its hopes of establishing new norms for military action in space.
The U.S. has sharply criticized Russia and China for conducting anti-satellite missile tests, although it also used an interceptor missile fired from a U.S. Navy warship more than 14 years ago to destroy a malfunctioning spy satellite.
The issue is one that’s taken on greater urgency after Russia in November launched a missile to destroy a defunct Soviet-era satellite. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a speech at Vandenberg Space Force Base on the central coast of California to highlight the administration’s move, criticized the Russian action as “reckless” and “irresponsible.”
The strike created more than 1,500 pieces of space debris that increased risk to U.S. and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station and China’s Tiangong space station, according to U.S. Space Command.
“Simply put, these tests are dangerous,” Harris said. “And we will not conduct them.”
The Russian test occurred as it was massing troops ahead of its latest invasion of Ukraine. The more than seven-week-old war has left thousands dead and has caused to U.S. and its allies to hit Russia with massive economic sanctions.
A similar weapons test by China in 2007 also resulted in widespread debris.
The U.S. is the first country to announce such a ban. Harris said she hoped other nations would quickly follow.
2nd arrest made in S. Carolina mall shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of a second man in connection with Saturday’s shootout inside a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital, one of two mass shootings that rocked the state over the Easter holiday weekend.
Marquise Love Robinson, 20, was taken into custody overnight and authorities are also seeking a third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said during a news conference. Both men face charges of attempted murder and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery.
Nine people were shot and another six injured in the rush to exit Columbiana Centre in Columbia, authorities said, with no fatalities reported. Holbrook said one person remained in the intensive care unit Monday.
Police said they did not believe the shooting was a random attack and that the three identified suspects knew each other. Holbrook said the men brought guns into the mall, with police seizing two handguns believed to be used in the shootout.
“Emotions took over, you had firearms that were introduced into the dispute, gunfire was exchanged and innocent people got injured in the crossfire,” Holbrook said.
The first person arrested in the shooting, 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. Price’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets Sunday that his client fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defense. Rutherford said Price faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol because he legally owned his gun but did not have a permit to carry a weapon.
Price now also faces an attempted murder charge and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery, police said. He was in the Lexington County jail as of Monday.
Columbia police previously said on Twitter that a judge agreed Sunday to let Price leave jail on a $25,000 surety bond if he remained on house arrest with an ankle monitor.
Robinson is scheduled for a bond hearing this morning, according to police. Authorities have asked the public for help locating Smith, 21, of Columbia, who is also facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol.
“This is not an indictment on gun ownership,” Holbrook said. ”This is an indictment on the availability of firearms on the street for people that have illegal intentions, nefarious intentions to use those firearms against others.”
Three mass shootings in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend — two in South Carolina and one in Pennsylvania — capped a monthlong spate of gun violence across the nation.
In South Carolina, at least nine people were shot early Sunday at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, according to South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division. No one was reported killed in the violence at the nightclub.