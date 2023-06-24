U.S. aircraft carrier to stop in Vietnam
BANGKOK — An American aircraft carrier was due to make a port call in Vietnam on Sunday — a rare visit by one of the U.S. Navy’s biggest ships that comes as Washington and Beijing both step up efforts to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations.
The USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, was scheduled to arrive in Da Nang on June 25 and stay through June 30, making use of a port that was modernized and expanded by the United States during the war in Vietnam, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced.
It will be only the third such visit by an American aircraft carrier since the end of the hostilities.
The visit comes about a month after a Chinese navy training ship made its own port call in Da Nang as part of what it called a goodwill tour that also took it to Thailand, Brunei and the Philippines.
Japan’s largest destroyer, Izumo, made a port call in Vietnam over the past week, following exercises in the South China Sea with the Reagan, among other American ships.
During an April visit, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken broke ground on a sprawling new $1.2 billion U.S. embassy compound in the Vietnamese capital, a project the Biden administration hopes will demonstrate its commitment to further improving ties less than 30 years after diplomatic relations were restored in 1995.
Okinawa calls for increased diplomacy
TOKYO — The governor of Japan’s southern prefecture of Okinawa marked the 78th anniversary of one of World War II’s bloodiest battles Friday by calling for more diplomatic efforts toward peace, saying a military building on the islands has residents fearing becoming embroiled in regional tensions.
The Battle of Okinawa killed about 200,000 people, nearly half of them Okinawan residents. Japan’s wartime military, in an attempt to delay a U.S. landing on the main islands, essentially sacrificed the local population.
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, in his peace declaration, said Okinawans suffered “unimaginable damage” and mark the anniversary by reminding themselves of the absurdity and cruelty of the war as well as lessons learned from survivors.
“We resent all forms of war and renew our determination never to turn Okinawa into a battlefield,” he said.
But now, Japan’s new security and defense strategies that highlight a defense buildup on Okinawa are “triggering fear among Okinawans, because of our memories of the fierce ground battle,” Tamaki said. “What we need is diplomacy of peace through dialogue.”
Tamaki said diplomacy and an effort to nurture trust and relieve tensions through dialogue are increasingly important for Asia-Pacific countries.
Saudi’s: 1.5 million pilgrims arrive for Hajj
MECCA, Saudi Arabia — Muslim pilgrims streamed into the holy city of Mecca on Friday ahead of the start of Hajj next week, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale after three years of heavy restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Saudi officials say close to 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in the country so far, the vast majority by air. More are expected, and hundreds of thousands of Saudis and others living in Saudi Arabia will also join them when the pilgrimage officially begins on Monday.
Saudi officials have said they expect the number of pilgrims to reach pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, more than 2.4 million Muslims made the pilgrimage.
Pakistan: 350 migrants on board boat
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s interior minister said Friday that an estimated 350 Pakistanis were on board an overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants that sank off Greece last week, and many remain missing and may have died in one of the deadliest incidents in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told lawmakers in the National Assembly that an estimated 700 migrants were on the boat when it sank June 14. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued and 82 bodies have been recovered.
The total number of people on the ship has not been confirmed.
Khan said many of the missing Pakistanis are feared dead. “So far, 281 families have contacted the government saying their sons or dear ones might have been among those who were on the boat,” he said.