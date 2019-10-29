Guilty plea in newspaper shootings; insanity hearing is next
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland man pleaded guilty Monday to slaying five staffers at an Annapolis newspaper, and a jury is expected to hear testimony within weeks about whether he was not responsible by reason of insanity.
Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty in the 2018 massacre at the Capital Gazette newspaper. Judge Laura Ripken accepted his plea Monday.
Ripken said she determined that Ramos “freely, knowingly and voluntarily” waived his right to a jury trial to determine his guilt or innocence.
Wearing green jail clothes and a long beard, Ramos stood in court and repeatedly answered “that is correct” when asked by the judge whether he understood he was giving up his right to the first phase of his trial to determine whether he committed the crimes.
“Yes, I am,” Ramos said, when asked if he was guilty of all 23 courts in an indictment, including first-degree murder.
Employees of the newspaper who attended the hearing held hands.
The 39-year-old Ramos had originally pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible. The latter term is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.
According to the state’s attorney, jury selection is expected to start Wednesday. A hearing to determine whether Ramos is criminally responsible would begin in November.
Before the shooting, Ramos had been accused of harassing the Capital Gazette’s staff in connection with a defamation suit he filed against the newspaper in 2012, authorities have said. The suit was thrown out.
Police said Ramos was angered that the newspaper reported on his guilty plea to a misdemeanor harassment charge about a decade ago after a former high school classmate alleged he was stalking and harassing her.
Authorities say Ramos stormed the newspaper office in June 2018 with a shotgun and killed John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen. It was one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.
Police say they arrested Ramos after the shooting as he hid under a desk in the newsroom.
Anne Colt Leitess, the state’s attorney prosecuting the case, described in a statement of facts how Ramos gave himself up to police.
”I surrender. I surrender. I’m your shooter,” Ramos said, according to Leitess’ statement of facts, which she read in court.
Police say man jumped over 12-foot wall twice during chase
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police in Maryland say a burglary suspect jumped over a 12-foot wall twice during a chase before being captured.
Police said in a press release 56-year-old Steven Anderson is charged with burglary and assault. The Washington Post reports the “startling display of acrobatics” happened Oct. 19 in Silver Spring.
An officer with a K-9 tracked down Anderson. Police say he then “jumped over an approximately 12-foot wall,” but jumped back over when he encountered more officers on the other side.
The newspaper reports the world high-jump record is just over 8-feet so it’s unlikely Anderson cleared the wall in a single bound. It’s unclear how it was climbed.
Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Anderson’s behalf.
Air Force’s mystery space plane lands, ends 2-year mission
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Air Force’s mystery space plane is back on Earth, following a record-breaking two-year mission.
The X-37B landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday. The Air Force is mum about what the plane did in orbit after launching aboard a SpaceX rocket in 2017. The 780-day mission sets a new endurance record for the reusable test vehicle.
It looks like a space shuttle but is one-fourth the size at 29 feet.
Officials say this latest mission successfully completed its objectives. Experiments from the Air Force Research Laboratory were aboard.
This was the fifth spaceflight by a vehicle of this sort. No. 6 is planned next year with another launch from Cape Canaveral. According to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, “Each successive mission advances our nation’s space capabilities.”
Sinkhole opens, swallows city busPITTSBURGH — The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says only the driver and one passenger were aboard the bus when it plunged into the hole Monday morning.
The passenger was taken to a hospital for a minor injury, and the driver was not injured.
The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.The front of the bus pitched into the air, and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangled over the hole’s edge.
The bus remained stuck into the evening.