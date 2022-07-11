BEIRUT — A Saudi opposition party said Sunday that one of its founding members was killed in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
The National Assembly Party, whose members live in exile, said that founding member Manea Al-Yami was slain in “complicated circumstances.”
The Lebanese Internal Security Forces issued a statement saying that Al-Yami’s two brothers stabbed him to death in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Saturday evening. The two brothers are in custody and admitted they murdered Al-Yami due to “family reasons,” the statement said.
Al-Yami’s death was not reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister expressed hope Sunday that his country will establish formal diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, days before President Joe Biden visits the two countries as part of a regional trip.
Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations, but have shared clandestine security ties over a mutual enmity of regional arch-rival Iran. The kingdom is widely believed to be among a handful of Arab states weighing open ties with Israel.
“Israel extends its hand to all the countries of the region and calls on them to build ties with us, establish relations with us, and change history for our children,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said during a weekly Cabinet meeting.
He said Biden will carry “a message of peace and hope from us” when he embarks for Saudi Arabia.
Jesuits in Mexico remember slain priests
MEXICO CITY — The Roman Catholic Church began a special round of prayers for peace in Mexico on Sunday after two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were slain June 20.
Jesuits held a moment of silence for the priests, who were allegedly killed by a local drug gang leader as they tried to protect the guide. Dozens gathered at the downtown monument known as the Stella of Light for the moment of silence.
The murdered priests, the Rev. Javier Campos, 79, and the Rev. Joaquín Mora, 80, had spent much of their lives serving the Indigenous peoples of the Sierra Tarahumara mountains. The Jesuits were shot to death in the small church in the town of Cerocahui.
