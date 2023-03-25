LGBTQ Rights Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that the repeal of ‘right to work’ will protect the state’s middle class.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan, long known as a mainstay of organized labor, on Friday became the first state in decades to repeal a union-restricting law known as “right-to-work” that was passed over a decade ago by a Republican-controlled Legislature.

The state’s “right-to-work” law had allowed those in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying union dues and fees. Its repeal is seen as a major victory for organized labor with union membership reaching an all-time low last year.

