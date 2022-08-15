Report: Anne Heche taken off life support
LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche has been taken off life support after a viable recipient was found for her organs, People magazine confirmed Sunday, according to sister publication Entertainment Weekly.
It is unclear which of Heche’s organs will be donated to the unidentified recipient. The “Another World” and “Six Days Seven Nights” star was declared legally dead on Friday, but her heart was still beating and her body was kept on life support to preserve organs for potential donation, per Heche’s longstanding wishes. The stage, TV and film performer died at age 53 after crashing her car into a Mar Vista home that proceeded to catch fire. In the accident, Heche suffered severe burns and brain damage, as well as a major injury that required her to be put on mechanical ventilation. She was in a coma before she died.
Granholm: Gas prices likely to fall further
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Sunday that gasoline prices should fall further after dropping to an average of less than $4 per gallon for the first time since March.
“We hope that that’s true but, again, it can be impacted by what’s happening globally,” Granholm said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Prices in the fourth quarter are expected to average $3.78 per gallon, according to an Energy Information Administration outlook.
1 dead, another hurt in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — One man died and another was seriously hurt in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody more than two years earlier.
Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said officers found two wounded men with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon near the intersection in south Minneapolis that was renamed to remember Floyd’s death. One man died at the hospital, and the other man’s condition wasn’t immediately available. No arrests were reported immediately.
Police say suspect ran over Louisiana officer
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop.
Police in Lafayette said the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday. Lafayette is about 50 miles west of Baton Rouge.
Officers had tried to stop a car that was driving recklessly downtown around 1:30 a.m., Lafayette police spokeswoman Sgt. Robin Green said in a news release. Green said the driver sped away but ran into a roadblock. He then reversed and struck the officer. An officer shot at the car but no one was struck. Green said the officer who was run over had “severe” injuries, though he was stable. The driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force and operating while intoxicated.
House Democrat announces positive virus test
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., announced on Sunday that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.
Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.
