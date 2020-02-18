Largest mass graves uncovered in Burundi with 6,000 bodies
NAIROBI, Kenya — Authorities in Burundi say they have opened six mass graves containing more than 6,000 bodies from unrest that occurred decades ago, the largest such discovery in years of work.
The East African nation has been unearthing such graves from a past that includes massacres along ethnic lines. Some have warned that the work can be sensitive ahead of the presidential election in May.
The country’s truth and reconciliation commission said the latest mass graves to be explored are in central Karusi province. There appear to be at least 18 such graves.
The province was plunged into crisis after the assassination in 1993 of Melchior Ndadaye, Burundi’s first ethnic Hutu and democratically elected president. Some Burundians say ethnic Tutsi families were massacred after his death.
But the commission’s president, Pierre Claver Ndayicariye, said the bodies were from 1972, when many ethnic Hutus were killed following a failed coup against leader Micombero Michel.
The people buried in the graves had been imprisoned and then taken in military trucks to the execution grounds, Ndayicariye said.
Some in Burundi have been critical of the commission’s work and its choice of mass graves it chooses to investigate. Its mandate covers crimes committed between German colonization in 1885 to 2008 when the final rebel group signed a cease-fire agreement.
Emmanuel Nkurunziza, secretary of one Tutsi organization, called it “a shame to say thousands of thousands of dead bodies in Karusi are Hutus killed in 1972 while it is known that in 1993 Tutsis were exterminated in Karusi.”
He added that “you cannot take Tutsis’ bodies and call them Hutus.”
In a statement on Monday, a coalition of political parties in exile said the commission should halt its work because it doesn’t inspire confidence in all Burundians. The statement alleged that the commission was put in place to serve the interests of the ruling party.
Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina FasoOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Gunmen killed 24 civilians, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Sunday in Burkina Faso, an official said. It was the latest attack against a religious leader in the increasingly unstable West African nation.
The mayor of Boundore commune, Sihanri Osangola Brigadie, said the attack occurred in the town of Pansi in Yagha province. The roughly 20 attackers separated men from women close to a Protestant church. At least 18 other people were injured.
“It hurt me when I saw the people,” Brigadie said after visiting some of the victims in the hospital in Dori town, 180 kilometers (110 miles) from the attack. The gunmen looted oil and rice from shops and forced the three youth they kidnapped to help transport it on their motorbikes, he said.
Both Christians and Muslims were killed before the church was set on fire, said a government security official in Dori who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.
Attacks have targeted religious leaders in the area in the past. Last week, also in Yagha province, a retired pastor was killed and another pastor was abducted by gunmen, according to an internal security report for aid workers seen by The Associated Press.
Extremist violence has dramatically escalated in once-peaceful Burkina Faso.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack and called for the perpetrators this attack and others that preceded it to be brought to justice, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The U.N. chief reiterated “the commitment of the United Nations to support Burkina Faso in the fight against violent extremism and the achievement of sustainable peace and development,” Dujarric said.
Analysts are concerned that attacks against civilians, including against Christians, are increasing “at an alarming rate,” said Corinne Dufka, West Africa director for Human Rights Watch. “Perpetrators use victims’ links to government or their faith to justify the killings, while others appear to be reprisal killings for killings by the government security forces,” she said.
More than 1,300 civilians were killed in targeted attacks last year in Burkina Faso, more than seven times the previous year, according to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which collects and analyzes conflict information.
The insecurity has created a humanitarian crisis. More than 760,000 people are internally displaced, according to the government.
India’s top court grants equal rights to women in armyNEW DELHI — India’s top court on Monday ordered the federal government to grant permanent commission and command positions to female officers in the army on par with men, asserting that the government’s arguments against the policy were based on gender stereotypes.
The court’s decision, seen as a watershed moment for the Indian military, would mean that women can extend their short service roles in noncombat support units such as education, law and logistics until they want to retire and rise to the rank of Colonel, based on merit.Currently, female officers can serve for only 10 to 14 years in the army.
“This is a historic decision and a significant day for not only those who are serving in the army but for also those who are desirers of joining forces,” said Lt. Col. Anjali Bisht.
The Supreme Court’s decision, however, does not mean that female officers will serve in army combat units such as the infantry, artillery or armored corps.
Monday’s decision comes days after the government told the court that women were not suitable for commanding posts in the army, saying male troops were not prepared yet to accept female officers. It also said that male and female officers could not be treated equally when it came to postings because the “physical capacity of women officers remains a challenge for command of units.”
The court said in its order that such arguments were against the concept of equality.
Previously, former army Chief of Staff and current Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat raked up a controversy when he said in an interview with a news channel that women were not ready for combat roles because they were responsible for raising children and would accuse male officers of peeping into their quarters.
“She will say somebody is peeping, so we will have to give a sheet around her,” Rawat had told CNN-News18.
The petitioners in the case demanding equal rights for female officers welcomed the court’s decision.
“This is very, very significant,” said Meenakshi Lekhi, a lawyer. “A denial of particular progression was something which is inherently unequal and unjust.”
Associated Press videojournalist Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.