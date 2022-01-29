Germany expels Russian diplomat linked to espionage case
BERLIN — German weekly Der Spiegel reported Friday that the government has expelled a Russian diplomat after he was linked to an espionage case in Germany.
The Foreign Ministry confirmed that a member of staff at Russia’s consulate in Munich was declared persona non grata last summer and told to leave the country. It had not previously announced the expulsion and didn’t provide any further details about the case.
Der Spiegel cited unnamed sources close to the investigation saying the man had been accredited as a diplomat but was in fact an agent for Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency.
He was identified as part of an investigation into Ilnur N., a Russian researcher at a university in Bavaria suspected of passing information on European rockets to Russian intelligence, Spiegel reported. Ilnur N. was charged with espionage earlier this week.
Burkina Faso suspended from West African bloc
ACCRA, Ghana — West African neighbor states on Friday suspended Burkina Faso in the aftermath of this week’s coup, making it the third nation in the regional bloc to be punished for a military takeover in only 18 months, officials said.
The announcement from the bloc known as ECOWAS came days after more than a dozen mutinous soldiers went on state television in Burkina Faso to announce their military takeover of the country — that’s under siege from Islamic extremist attacks.
West African leaders met virtually Friday to discuss the Burkina Faso coup, and a delegation was expected to travel to Ouagadougou in the coming days.
Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current ECOWAS chairman, called the recent spate of coups in West Africa “a direct violation of our democratic tenets. The rest of the world is looking up to us to be firm on this matter,” he said.
Trial begins in Dresden museum jewelry heist
BERLIN — Six men went on trial Friday in Germany over a spectacular theft of 18th-century treasures from Dresden’s Green Vault Museum in 2019.
The defendants, aged 22 to 28, appeared before a regional court in the eastern German city accused of gang robbery and arson. The heist is alleged to have resulted in the theft of 21 items of jewelry comprising about 4,300 gems worth more than 113 million euros ($126 million).
The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects in gold, precious stones and other materials. The stolen jewelry has not been recovered.
Pope denounces fake news about COVID-19
ROME — Pope Francis denounced fake news about COVID-19 and vaccines Friday, blasting the “distortion of reality based on fear” but also urging that people who believe such lies are helped to understand true scientific facts.
Francis met with Catholic journalists who have formed a fact-checking network to try to combat misinformation about the pandemic. Francis has frequently called for responsible journalism that searches for the truth and respects individuals, and his meeting with the “Catholic fact-checking” media consortium furthered that message.
“We can hardly fail to see that these days, in addition to the pandemic, an ‘infodemic’ is spreading: a distortion of reality based on fear, which in our global society leads to an explosion of commentary on falsified if not invented news,” Francis said.
He said access to accurate information, based on scientific data, is a human right that must be especially guaranteed for those who are less equipped to separate out the morass of misinformation and commentary masquerading as fact that is available online.At the same time, Francis asked for a merciful, missionary approach to those who fall prey to such distortions so they are helped to understand the truth.
“Fake news has to be refuted, but individual persons must always be respected, for they believe it often without full awareness or responsibility,” he said. “Reality is always more complex than we think and we must respect the doubts, the concerns and the questions that people raise, seeking to accompany them without ever dismissing them.”
Some Catholics, including some conservative U.S. bishops and cardinals, have claimed that vaccines based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses were immoral, and have refused to get the jabs.
The Vatican’s doctrine office, however, has said it is “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines, including those based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses. Francis and Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI have both been fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech shots.
Francis has been one of the most vocal religious leaders speaking out in favor of vaccines and respect for measures to fight the pandemic. He has implied that people have a “moral obligation” to ensure the health care of themselves and others, and the Vatican recently required all staff to either be vaccinated or show proof of having had COVID-19 to access their workplaces.