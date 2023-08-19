Hawaii Fires Federal Aid
Buy Now

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (center) points to damage as he speaks with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell during a tour of wildfire damage on Aug. 12 in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Rick Bowmer

NEW YORK — The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it has approved more than $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households in Maui so far as the federal government tries to help survivors of the devastating wildfires.

The White House and FEMA approved a one-time payment of $700 per household for needs like clothing, food, or transportation. The agency will also pay to put survivors up in hotels and motels and says it has paid out $1.6 million in rental assistance as of Friday.

Recommended for you

Tags