Man out for night on the town is stabbed in Times Square
NEW YORK — Police say a man out for a night on the town was stabbed in New York’s Times Square.
Authorities said the 30-year-old man was attacked while he and a woman were walking through the tourist district around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
They said the attacker may have argued with the man before stabbing him and fleeing on foot. No arrests have been made.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. His hometown wasn’t available.
The stabbing happened on a bustling stretch of 42nd Street filled with restaurants, theaters and hotspots such as the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum.
The area has transformed in recent decades. It has taken on a safer, family-friendly image after an era of being a gritty, red-light district dominated by porn parlors, strip clubs and crime.
Jury: Police sergeant faced discriminated
CLAYTON, Mo. — A jury has recommended a St. Louis County police sergeant be awarded nearly $20 million after finding the department discriminated against him because he’s gay.
Sgt. Keith Wildhaber testified that he was told to “tone down his gayness” to secure a promotion to lieutenant. Wildhaber was passed over 23 times for promotion. He said he also was transferred from the Affton precinct against his wishes after filing a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
2 arrested at monument protest
PITTSBORO, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested two people after a “physical altercation” at a protest over a Confederate statue slated to be removed.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it arrested Calvin James Megginson and Timothy James Osborn on charges related to the altercation. Both were released and are due in court next month.
A pro-Confederate group is trying to stop removal of the statue, which has been stationed outside the county courthouse in Pittsboro since 1907.
The county’s plans to remove the monument have sparked protests and counter-protests that have resulted in multiple arrests in the past month.